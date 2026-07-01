The All Progressives Congress (APC) has overturned the results of some of its National Assembly primaries in Benue State, replacing former Governor Gabriel Suswam and several other candidates with new nominees.

The party said the development followed the recommendations of its Primary Election Appeal Committee. The primaries were conducted in May across Nigeria.

The changes, contained in the APC’s final list of candidates submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), affected two senatorial districts and five House of Representatives constituencies in Benue.

The latest development overturns some of the biggest victories recorded in the primaries by Governor Hyacinth Alia’s camp while restoring several candidates widely regarded as loyalists of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

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Under the revised list, Emmanuel Udende replaced Mr Suswam as the APC candidate for Benue North East Senatorial District.

Similarly, Titus Zam replaced Benjamin Aber, husband of the Benue State Secretary to the Government, Deborah Aber, in the Benue North West Senatorial District.

The party also replaced five House of Representatives candidates in Benue.

Dickson Tarkighir replaced Christopher Ikper in Makurdi/Guma; Austin Achado replaced Terhemba Nongo in Gwer East/Gwer West; Terser Ugbor replaced Kohol Iormem in Kwande/Ushongo; Sekav Iyortyom replaced Gideon Inyom in Buruku; and Sesoo Ikpagher replaced Livinus Tsar in Vandeikya/Konshisha.

The revised list followed a letter signed by APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda and National Secretary Ajibola Basiru, who informed INEC that the substitutions were based on the report of the party’s Primary Election Appeal Committee.

The shake-up came about six weeks after the APC primaries produced what many political observers described as a decisive victory for Governor Alia in his prolonged supremacy battle with Mr Akume.

On 17 May, six serving members of the House of Representatives believed to be loyal to the SGF lost their return tickets during the APC House of Representatives primaries.

Among those defeated were Austin Achado, Dickson Tarkighir, Terser Ugbor, Sekav Iyortyom and Sesoo Ikpagher, all of whom have now been reinstated by the party.

Two days later, on 19 May, the APC senatorial primaries produced another major upset.

Mr Suswam defeated incumbent Emmanuel Udende for the Benue North East Senatorial District ticket, while Benjamin Aber defeated Titus Zam in Benue North West.

At the time, the results were widely interpreted as strengthening Governor Alia’s control over the APC structure in Benue, after many candidates perceived as aligned with him emerged victorious.

The primaries also appeared to reject calls for automatic tickets for serving lawmakers, a proposal publicly canvassed by Mr Akume during the party’s reconciliation meeting held in Makurdi shortly before the primaries.

At the meeting, the SGF had said President Bola Tinubu wanted all serving elected APC officials to retain their tickets.

“We want everybody to have a place. We want inclusiveness in this party,” Mr Akume said.

Mr Alia, however, disagreed, insisting that neither the president nor the APC leadership approved automatic tickets.

“What the SGF said was a prayer and not a resolution,” the governor said at the time.

The revised candidate list has now significantly altered that earlier political outcome.

The latest changes have also produced what observers describe as a more balanced distribution of APC tickets between the rival camps.

Candidates regarded as aligned with Governor Alia retained seven key National Assembly tickets, including Francis Agbo (Benue South Senate), Ojotu Ojema (Apa/Agatu), Anthony Agom (Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo), Blessing Onuh (Otukpo/Ohimini), Peter Ogbodo (Oju/Obi), Regina Akume (Gboko/Tarka) and Solomon Wombo (Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo).

The Akume camp now also controls seven tickets following the substitutions, including Senators Emmanuel Udende and Titus Zam, as well as Austin Achado, Dickson Tarkighir, Sekav Iyortyom, Terser Ugbor and Sesoo Ikpagher for the House of Representatives tickets.

The development marks another significant turn in the internal contest for influence within the Benue APC ahead of the 2027 general election, despite repeated reconciliation efforts between Mr Alia and the SGF. The focus is now expected to shift to the party’s House of Assembly nominations, where both camps are again expected to test their strength.