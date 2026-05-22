There is confusion over the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Kwara State as party members await the commencement of the exercise across the state.

The confusion arises from reports that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has withdrawn his earlier endorsement of businessman and politician Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki-Gambari, as his preferred successor.

The governor reportedly switched his support behind the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, ahead of the shadow poll rescheduled from Thursday to Friday.

Multiple sources familiar with developments within the ruling party confirmed the change to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday amid growing tension over the APC succession battle in the state.

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Mr Danladi-Salihu, who represents Ilesha/Gwanara constituency and hails from Kwara North Senatorial District, is contesting in the primary, scheduled to begin after the Muslim Friday congregational prayers.

A government source who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity confirmed the governor’s switch of endorsement. .

“There has been a switch between Gambari and the Speaker this morning,” the source said.

Asked what may have informed the decision, the source linked the development to fresh questions raised about the aspirant’s business interests.

He added that Mr Seriki-Gambari was initially considered because of the perceived voting strength of Kwara Central Senatorial District.

“The choice was because of the voting power and political structure in Kwara Central. But today, you have about three or four aspirants from the central,” he said.

The source also dismissed suggestions that Mr Danladi-Salihu is from the same area as the current senator representing Kwara North, Sadiq Umar.

“It is not the same local government. Senator Sadiq is from Kaiama Local Government while the Speaker is from Baruten Local Government,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier contacted Bashir Adigun, Special Adviser on Media to Governor AbdulRazaq, for clarification over reports of a possible change in endorsement.

Mr Adigun said he was driving and would call back later. When further pressed to confirm whether the governor had changed his position, he declined immediate comment and asked for more time before responding.

The latest development marks a dramatic reversal from Governor AbdulRazaq’s earlier public endorsement of Mr Seriki-Gambari.

In a statement issued on 19 May, the governor described Mr Seriki-Gambari as a “young, pro-people, astute, and broad-minded” politician with grassroots support across the state, urging party leaders and members to support him for the sake of party unity and continuity.

The reported change is expected to deepen existing divisions within the Kwara APC ahead of the governorship primary.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that at least 16 aspirants purchased nomination forms to contest the APC governorship ticket, while several aspirants boycotted a strategic meeting convened by Governor AbdulRazaq amid fears of an attempt to impose a consensus candidate.

The political tension escalated on Thursday after suspected thugs believed to be loyal to Mr Seriki-Gambari reportedly besieged the APC secretariat in Ilorin during preparations for the governorship primary.

Eyewitnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the youths chanted “No Seriki-Gambari, no vote,” causing panic among delegates and party officials before security operatives intervened.

The governorship primary was subsequently postponed from Thursday to Friday.

Musiliu Obanikoro, chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee in Kwara, later assured party members that the exercise would be conducted in a “free, fair and transparent” manner in line with directives from the APC national leadership.

The succession battle within the APC has attracted national attention amid renewed political mobilisation by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki ahead of the 2027 general election.