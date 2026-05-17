The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered the immediate revitalisation of the state’s Safe School Initiative following the recent abduction of pupils and teachers in neighbouring Oyo State.

Mr Adeleke announced the decision in a post shared on his X page on Saturday, describing the move as a proactive measure aimed at preventing any security spillover into Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Friday that suspected bandits attacked schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, abducting several pupils, students and school staff, including a vice principal, during coordinated raids on communities in the area.

The Oyo State Police Command also confirmed the killing of an assistant headmaster identified as Mr Adesiyan and an okada rider during the attack.

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Reacting to the incident Governor Adeleke said his administration had directed an immediate review and strengthening of school security architecture across Osun State.

“Following recent school kidnappings in our neighboring Oyo State, I have ordered the immediate revitalization of the Safe School Initiative as a precautionary step to prevent any spillover into Osun State,” the governor wrote.

According to him, the directives include intensified intelligence gathering around rural and border communities, stronger collaboration between the Amotekun Corps and community peace organisations, as well as a security review meeting involving the commissioner for education and the state security adviser.

Governor Adeleke also assured parents and school authorities that the government was committed to protecting pupils and securing schools across the state.

“We are resolved to secure our pupils across our schools. The existing safe school plan will be strengthened. Your children are safe and our schools are protected,” he said.

The latest development comes amid rising concerns over insecurity in parts of South-west Nigeria, particularly around forest corridors linking Oyo, Kwara and Niger states.

The Safe School Initiative

The Safe School Initiative is a security and protection framework aimed at safeguarding schools, students and teachers from threats such as kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other forms of violence. The initiative gained national attention in Nigeria after the 2014 abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls from Chibok, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents.

The programme was launched in May 2014 under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan as a partnership involving the federal government, international organisations and private sector stkaeholderd. It was designed to strengthen security around schools, particularly in vulnerable communities affected by insurgency and violent attacks.

The initiative includes measures such as intelligence gathering, deployment of security personnel, emergency response systems, surveillance around schools and collaboration with local communities and security outfits.

It also encourages stronger coordination between education authorities and security agencies to prevent attacks on schools and ensure rapid response during emergencies.

In states such as Osun State, the framework has been adapted locally through partnerships with agencies like the Amotekun Corps and community-based groups.