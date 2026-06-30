One principle that has helped me deeply through life is something I have heard repeatedly over time, and it has become a foundation for my mindset.

The principle is simple: What does not kill you makes you stronger. Whatever you are going through, if it has not destroyed you, then it carries the potential to strengthen you.

It must become your mindset. It must shape your attitude. It must guide your response to life. No matter what you face, if you are still standing, there is still hope.

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As long as there is life, there is hope. So instead of allowing fear, worry, and anxiety to break you down, make a decision to see every challenge as a training ground for strength.

Tell yourself: I will not be defeated by this. I will grow through this. Everything you are going through is either trying to break you or build you, and your response determines the outcome.

Choose to come out stronger. Choose to rise above fear. Choose to grow through what you are facing. Never forget: What does not destroy you is working to develop you.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine