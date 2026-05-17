Reports received by PREMIUM TIMES earlier this month indicated that residents in several parts of Abuja were experiencing difficulty accessing dispenser water, with shortages recorded across districts including Wuye, Life Camp, Kubwa, Karishi and Guzape.

At the time, supermarkets and retail outlets across these areas reported either low stock or complete unavailability of dispenser water, with some attributing the situation to supply and distribution disruptions affecting major brands widely consumed in the capital.

One week after the initial findings, PREMIUM TIMES conducted follow-up checks to assess whether supply conditions had improved and to examine the impact of the shortages on consumers.

To determine whether the situation extended beyond Abuja, this newspaper also expanded its review to Kaduna, Kano, Lagos and Akwa Ibom.

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Findings from these locations similarly revealed uneven supply patterns, with some supermarkets recording temporary stockouts while others maintained relatively stable supplies depending on the strength of local distributor networks.

Dispenser-bottled water is widely used in homes, offices, and small businesses across Nigeria because it is considered more affordable and convenient for regular consumption than repeatedly buyingller bottbottlesuseholds also depend on it as a cleaner and more accessible alternative to sachet water and untreated tap water.

Zaria traders report steady supply, high demand

In Zaria, Kaduna State, shop owners told PREMIUM TIMES that dispenser water remains widely available, though demand has increased in recent months.

At Buks Road in the ‘Yankarkare area, a shop owner, Rifkatu James, said she had not experienced any disruption in supply.

“This shop was among the first to introduce bottled dispenser water in this area, and business has been good so far. There is no scarcity,” she said.

Similarly, Daniel, a sales attendant at a store along Chukudi Electronics Market on Park Road, said demand often determines how quickly stock is replenished.

“We sell different brands, but Cway dispenser water sells faster because it is popular. We always restock it,” he said, adding that prices vary depending on brand preference and supply chains.

At Depot Road in Zaria, another trader, Precious, said availability may depend on distribution channels rather than overall shortage.

“In the whole of Zaria, I only know of two distributors. If they run out of stock, there could be temporary scarcity,” he said.

He, however, maintained that supply generally remains consistent, noting that demand rises during warmer periods.

Kano supermarkets record temporary shortages

Findings in Kano suggest a different pattern: some supermarkets are experiencing temporary stockouts.

At Sahad Stores and Sufi Mart along Zoo Road, both outlets confirmed they had run out of dispenser water at the time of the visit.

An attendant at Sufi Mart said the store’s last supply was received days earlier.

“Three days ago, we managed to get about 13 bottles. They were all sold out quickly, and customers still ask for it,” the attendant said.

At Sahad Stores, another staff member confirmed similar pressure on supply, noting that customers were now turning to alternative brands.

In Sharada Industrial Area, a roadside vendor also described difficulty sourcing the product, saying customers often place bookings because of its irregular availability.

“People who insist on the brand usually book ahead. When it arrives, I call them and even deliver,” he said.

Some residents, however, said the impact remains limited due to widespread reliance on sachets and bottled water rather than dispensers.

Abuja and Lagos show mixed availability

In Abuja, findings from a follow-up visit to retail outlets showed mixed availability: some supermarkets recorded low stock levels, while others had adequate supply. A visit to two supermarkets along the Berger Clinic axis in Life

Camp showed limited availability of dispenser water. At one of the stores, only two dispenser bottles were available at the time of the visit.

A resident told PREMIUM TIMES that she has been unable to find dispenser water to date, forcing her to rely on bottled alternatives, which she described as expensive.

“I have not been able to get it. I have been buying bottled water instead, but it is too expensive for me compared to dispenser water,” she said.

However, a follow-up visit by PREMIUM TIMES to Amaka Mall in Guzape, Abuja, presented a different picture, with dispenser water available on the shelves at the time of the visit.

A supermarket staff member said the product had only recently been restocked.

“We were supplied earlier this week,” she said.

In Lagos, however, availability appeared more stable.

A PREMIUM TIMES visit to a supermarket along LASU-Iba Road found that dispenser water was in stock, with shelves partially filled.

Akwa Ibom records a stable supply

Findings from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, showed that dispenser water remains widely available across major retail outlets.

A PREMIUM TIMES visit to six supermarkets, Metropolitan Supermarket, Ntepsmart, Purchase, 24/7, Shop and Save, and Chi Gold, showed that CWAY dispenser water was readily available at the time of the visits.

Retailers told PREMIUM TIMES that a dispenser bottle, including the container, sells for about N9,000, while customers who already own bottles pay about N2,000 for refills.

The findings suggest that, unlike parts of Abuja and Kano, where temporary shortages were observed, supply conditions in Akwa Ibom have remained relatively stable.

Across the retail outlets visited in these cities, CWAY remains one of the most sought-after brands among consumers, though availability appears to fluctuate with distributor supply cycles and location.

Attempts to obtain official responses from CWAY were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.