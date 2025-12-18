Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has commiserated with the people of Ora Igbomina over a recent banditry attack, assuring residents that military-backed rescue and protection operations have been ongoing in the affected communities and neighbouring border towns.

On the night of Monday, 16 December, the border community of Ora‑Igbomina in Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun State was thrown into chaos when suspected armed bandits launched a sudden attack that left locals in fear.

The assailants were reported to have stormed parts of the town, firing gunshots and driving residents into hiding. In the attack, the leader of non‑indigenes in the community was killed, and a former Nigeria Customs Service officer, Emmanuel Owolabi, was abducted from his residence on Akisa Road as the bandits overpowered the area in a swift and coordinated operation.

Following the incident, Governor Adeleke held an emergency State Security Council meeting on Wednesday evening with service commanders from the police, the Nigerian Army, the State Security Service (SSS) and other paramilitary agencies.

According to Olawale Rasheed, the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Governor Adeleke expressed confidence that the ongoing military-backed security operations across the border towns would prevent recurrence of the attacks and also secure the release of the kidnapped retired custom officer.

The governor said security forces immediately launched coordinated operations following the attack. He said police, army and SSS personnel have been combing the area for the past three days, while efforts are also focused on securing the release of a kidnapped retired customs officer.

“As part of our security plan, we will soon deploy the refurbished armoured tanks for operations across the state. We are also procuring patrol vehicles to strengthen police and security operations in the state. Additionally, we are reviewing the joint security patrol programme. It will be unveiled at the right time to further protect our people,” the governor said.

Fresh security guidelines

To prevent further security breaches and possible spillover from neighbouring Kwara State, Governor Adeleke issued new operational guidelines for the Amotekun Corps, directing its leadership to ensure proper coordination with the police in all operations.

He ordered an operational meeting between the police and Amotekun authorities, warning that working in silos would no longer be tolerated.

The governor said Amotekun would resume full operations under the new arrangement, noting that the service remains critical in addressing emerging security challenges in the state. He also lamented the Akinlalu incident, stating that lessons had been learnt while the law takes its course.

In addition, Governor Adeleke appealed to residents to reduce late night activities, particularly during the yuletide season, citing increased risks associated with banditry and criminal targeting of night gatherings.

He urged the public to prioritise daytime events to enhance personal and community safety, while assuring victims of the attacks that the government is working tirelessly to prevent a recurrence.

“After the security council meeting, I am happy to announce that the Amotekun service will resume full operations under new guidelines I just issued. We are facing an emergency in our border towns and it is important to get the Amotekun back to the field as urgently as possible.

“I once again commiserate with victims of recent banditry attacks. We are working tirelessly to prevent reoccurrence”, the governor said.

Rising insecurity

In recent months, insecurity in the South‑west has become a growing concern, with incidents such as kidnappings, armed robberies and forest‑bound criminal activity reported in states across the region.

While the zone has historically been seen as more peaceful than parts of the North, fears have risen that criminal networks and bandits are increasingly active in border and rural areas, prompting heightened public anxiety and calls for stronger protection measures.

In response, the South‑West Governors’ Forum (SGF) made up of the governors of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states, has adopted a series of coordinated security plans to curb the trend.

At a meeting in Ibadan, the governors approved the creation of a South‑West Regional Security Fund to support joint operations and rapid responses, and unveiled plans for a live digital intelligence‑sharing platform linking all six states to improve threat coordination.

They also renewed their call for the establishment of state police as a long‑term solution to strengthen local law enforcement across the region.