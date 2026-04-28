The inaugural flight for the 2026 Hajj from Nigeria will take off from Gateway International Airport, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on 3rd May 2026 with FlyNas. This marks the first time the Ogun state pilgrims will depart from the state capital with the construction of the airport.

Other flights to take off the same day are Umza and Max Air from Abuja with Kogi and Nasarawa states’ pilgrims respectively, Air Peace from Lagos with Oyo State pilgrims, while another FlyNas flight will take off from Birnin Kebbi.

Consequently, NAHCON staff, including ad hoc members of the National Medical Team, have departed in advance today, Tuesday, 28th April, to prepare for the arrival of Nigerian pilgrims.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) advises pilgrims to note that airlift by each carrier will be conducted one zone at a time. Once the airlift is concluded from one zone and moves to the next, the carrier will not return to that zone. Pilgrims who miss their scheduled flight from that zone must bear the consequences of moving to the next available one. Other fallouts include having to wait pending when they will be re-grouped for the journey.

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Secondly, know that pilgrims must travel strictly under their group of 45, whose Nusuk cards will be ready and awaiting their arrival in Saudi Arabia. Hence, every pilgrim is advised to confirm and familiarise themselves with group members prior to the journey.

Similarly, pilgrims are advised to obtain the contact details of their group leaders and the state official(s) accompanying them on the flight.

The NAHCON Chairman, Ismail Yusuf, assures Nigerian intending pilgrims that the Commission has put all the necessary preparations in place to ensure a smooth and successful 2026 Hajj exercise.

Fatima Usara,

Deputy Director, Information and Publications,

NAHCON