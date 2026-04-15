The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reduced Nigeria’s Hajj slots, forcing the Zamfara Hajj Commission to drop 456 pilgrims from the 2026 exercise.

The Commission’s Chairman, Musa Mallaha, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Wednesday.

He said the reduction lowered Zamfara’s allocation from 2,207 to 1,741 pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

“This affected 456 intending pilgrims from the state who may not be able to participate in this year’s exercise,” he said.

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Mr Mallaha added that the state government would soon commence airlifting intending pilgrims from Zamfara International Airport.

He said each pilgrim would receive two large bags and one small bag, an improvement on previous years when only one bag was provided.

“This is part of efforts to improve pilgrims’ welfare and wellbeing,” he said.

He also said an Enlightenment Committee had been constituted to guide pilgrims on proper observance of Hajj rites in line with the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad.

“The exercise, which began on Tuesday, covers all the 14 Local Government Areas, ahead of the official flag-off.

“The committee is chaired by Shaikh Ahmad Kanoma, Chairman of the Ulama Consultative Council.

“The State Hajj Commission remains committed to ensuring a smooth and successful Hajj exercise for all intending pilgrims,” Mr Mallaha said.

(NAN)