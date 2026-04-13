The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike-backed National Working Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commenced the renovation of Wadata Plaza, the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporter, who monitored developments at the PDP national secretariat at Zone 5 on Monday, observed that the renovation work was still ongoing, ahead of workers’ resumption.

The renovation followed the police unsealing of the party secretariat, granting access to the Wike-backed faction.

NAN reports that while the barricades around the main office building had been removed, a few police vehicles remained stationed on the premises, with personnel manning the facility.

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A party member who did not want his identity disclosed told NAN that the renovation works began on Sunday.

“The staff members of the party’s national secretariat are yet to resume, but the renovation works started yesterday (Sunday).

The ongoing renovation works include painting, replacement of air conditioners, and replacement of locks and keys for the offices, as well as their allocation to the new National Working Committee (NWC) members.

“However, I think the challenge now is that some of the staff members loyal to the Tanimu Turaki–led NWC may find it difficult to come and resume here,’’ the party member said.

At the time of writing the report, none of the party officials had reported to the secretariat.

NAN reports that the faction’s National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, had, on Saturday in Abuja, announced the reopening of the PDP national secretariat and the presidential campaign office, Legacy House, Maitama.

Mr Mohammed, in a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, said the facilities were being unsealed in compliance with ‘duly-issued court orders’.

He said the property had been handed over to the Mohammed-led NWC, with Samuel Anyanwu as national secretary.

While commending the police for professionalism and adherence to the rule of law, Mr Mohammed, however, warned that the party would not tolerate obstruction, disruption, or breaches of the peace at the secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Turaki-led faction has described the unsealing of the property as contemptuous.

Its Spokesman, Ini Ememobong, said that the judgment cited by the police had been appealed and that all parties were duly informed.

“By this action, they have tampered with the res, which could render the Court of Appeal judgment nugatory,” he said.

(NAN)