The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Kabiru Turaki has criticised the police directive unsealing the party’s national secretariat in Abuja for use by a rival faction backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Earlier on Saturday, the police reopened the PDP secretariat in Zone 5, Wuse, Abuja, and Legacy House, another party office located in Maitama District, Abuja, and handed them over to a faction led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, which is aligned with Mr Wike.

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson for the Turaki-led faction, Ini Ememobong, accused the police of bias, noting that the leadership dispute remains before the court.

Mr Ememobong argued that the police ought to have remained neutral, warning that their action suggests they have taken sides in a matter still under judicial consideration.

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“It is on record that the judgment by Justice Abdulmalik that the police force is allegedly acting under has been appealed, and the police, as a party in that matter, is fully aware and has been served. By their action, they have tampered with the res and that can render the judgment of the Court of Appeal nugatory, when it is eventually given. It is most shameful that those entrusted with protecting the law are those disobeying the law,” he said.

The spokesperson added that while the police had consistently shown partisanship, there had been expectations of a different approach under the new Inspector-General of Police.

“While it is not surprising that the police is acting in a clearly partisan manner, we were hopeful that they would act differently under the command of the new Inspector General of Police. From the inception of this imbroglio, the officers of the police force have consistently acted in a manner that leaves no one in doubt as to their support for the Wike-backed APC apologists and have continued to double down on their partisan interventions,” he added.

Mr Ememobong, however, urged supporters of the faction to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them that appropriate legal steps are being taken.

“As law-abiding citizens, we admonish our members to continue to maintain peace and not undertake any activity capable of breaching public peace, while we promise to take all necessary steps within the ambit of the law to protect the rights and privileges of the genuine members of the Peoples Democratic Party,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the crisis would soon be resolved, adding that democratic norms would ultimately prevail.

“The public should be assured that we are hopeful that soon this dark cloud of state-sponsored persecution and one-party compulsory drive will end and true democratic experience will return, in the interest of preserving the republic.

“Though pains may tarry in the night, joy and liberation will certainly come in the morning. Let us therefore bear this night with the hope that surely the morning is en route,” Mr Ememobong stated.