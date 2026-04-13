The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims that the African Democratic Party (ADC) was denied the use of Eagle Square for its National Convention.

Mr Wike, who made the reaction on Monday after inspecting ongoing projects in Abuja, described the claims as “baseless”, insisting that no formal application to use the facility had been submitted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ADC raised concerns over difficulties in securing a venue for its national convention, scheduled for Tuesday in Abuja.

Chairman of the party’s Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the convention, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the claim on Monday.

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Mr Ologbondiyan said the party had yet to receive approval for a venue less than 24 hours before the event.

The minister said, “Who denied them? I am not aware of any such development.

“If it is the African Democratic Congress, such claims are their usual attempt to gain public sympathy”.

He explained that the use of Eagle Square is subject to due process, which includes a formal application through the Abuja Investments Company Ltd, which is responsible for the facility, and the payment of the required fees.

The minister also pointed out that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Velodrome is not under the FCT Administration, but the National Sports Commission.

“As we speak, no formal application has been submitted to the Abuja Investments Company Ltd.

“When the All Progressives Congress used the venue and the Peoples Democratic Party used the Stadium’s Velodrome, they complied with the process.

“We do not deny anyone access if the rules are followed,” he added.

Speaking on the inspected projects, the minister expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far, assuring that key road projects would be completed by 15 May.

“The contractors have assured us that road projects will be completed by May 15, while streetlight installations will be finalised before the end of May,” he said.

At Gaduwa, Mr Wike said he had directed the installation of protective mesh to prevent encroachment on road corridors, while work on streetlights was progressing.

At Wassa, the Minister disclosed that the FCT Administration was set to relocate artisans and sparepart dealers, operating at Apo Mechanic on the Outer Southern Expressway Road corridor.

He said that traders and artisans would be relocated to a new facility equipped with the necessary infrastructure.

“This project is aimed at improving the working conditions of artisans and fulfilling long-standing promises to the informal sector,” he said.

Mr Wike attributed the steady progress of projects in the FCT to effective collaboration between the government and contractors, supported by prompt payment of contractual obligations.

(NAN)