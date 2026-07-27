The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, has named its conference hall after a former chairman of the union, Israel Umoh, in recognition of his contributions to the union’s infrastructural development.

The facility, unveiled after the union’s July Congress, will now be known as the Israel Umoh Conference Hall, journalist Dianime Uko captured the moment the announcement was made in a Facebook post.

Speaking during the unveiling, the NUJ chairman in Akwa Ibom, Nsibiet John, said Mr Umoh deserved to be celebrated for his selfless service and visionary leadership, particularly for projects that transformed the council’s infrastructure.

Mr John recalled that during Mr Umoh’s tenure from 2004 to 2007, he completed the NUJ secretariat building, furnished the facility and secured its commissioning by the then Akwa Ibom Governor, Victor Attah, on 21 November 2006.

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He added that the former chairman also laid the foundation and constructed the 2,000-seat NUJ Auditorium up to the lintel level, a project that was eventually completed and commissioned by Governor Umo Eno on 1 August 2025.

According to Mr John, recognising Mr Umoh during his lifetime reflects the union’s commitment to celebrating excellence and rewarding impactful leadership.

He also commended past leaders of the council for laying the foundation for the union’s growth, saying successive administrations had collectively strengthened the NUJ in the state.

‘I didn’t see it coming’ – Umoh

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Mr Umoh said the honour came as a complete surprise.

“I didn’t see it coming,” the elated former chairman told this newspaper.

“I was shocked because I didn’t expect it. You know I left the office 21 years ago,” Mr Umoh added.

Asked whether he had prior knowledge of the decision, he said he was not informed before the announcement.

He explained that the decision was announced by the NUJ state chairman at the meeting of the State Advisory Council, a body comprising former chairmen and secretaries of the union that advises the state council on critical issues.

Mr Umoh said he was particularly pleased that the recognition came during his lifetime.

“This is a very remarkable thing that has been done by the Union for me while I’m alive. It would have been tragic if the Hall was named after me posthumously.”

Legacy beyond the Hall

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr Umoh said he secured approval for a Journalists’ Village from former Governor Attah two weeks before leaving office and also established a cooperative society for members of the union.

He said the naming of the Hall after him attracted congratulatory messages from friends and associates within and outside Nigeria.

Mr Umoh, who served a single three-year term as NUJ chairman between 2004 and 2007, commended the current leadership for what he described as its foresight.

He urged the council to sustain efforts to strengthen the profession and to “fight quackery” within the union.