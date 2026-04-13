The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has backed a 48-hour warning strike by doctors at Central Hospital, Warri, following the assault of two of its members, warning that the situation could escalate if its demands are not met.

The association said the strike was in response to an attack on a Senior Registrar and a House Officer at the hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) on 11 April.

This was contained in a statement signed by the association’s President, Muhammad Suleiman; the Secretary-General, Shuaibu Ibraheem; and the Publicity and Social Secretary, Abdulmajeed Ibrahim.

According to NARD, the incident that led to the warning strike occurred after doctors informed a newborn’s father of the child’s death.

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“In the course of discharging their professional and ethical duties, our colleagues compassionately conveyed the sad news to the bereaved father,” the association said.

It described the father’s reaction as “completely unjustifiable and barbaric,” noting that he physically assaulted the doctors.

It further added that the assailant has been apprehended and is currently in police custody.

Safety concerns

The association expressed support for the 48-hour warning strike by doctors at the facility, describing it as justified.

“This action is justified and represents a legitimate demand for safety, dignity, and respect within the workplace,” it said.

It added that the incident reflects a broader pattern of attacks on health workers across Nigeria.

While the association didn’t provide data, it reiterated that no healthcare worker should be subjected to “violence simply for carrying out their lawful and professional responsibilities.”

“This incident once again highlights the growing and unacceptable pattern of violence against healthcare workers in Nigeria—an issue that demands urgent and decisive national action,” it said.

Demands for prosecution, security, support

The association outlined a set of demands, including immediate prosecution of the suspect and systemic improvements in hospital safety.

It called for the immediate and diligent prosecution of the assailant to serve as a strong deterrent to others, and for the urgent deployment of adequate, functional security architecture across all health facilities.

It also demanded comprehensive compensation, protection, and psychosocial support for the affected doctors.

The association said it stands ‘in unwavering solidarity’ with the affected doctors and sympathised with them over the incident.

It added that it also backed the 48-hour warning strike embarked upon by doctors at the facility, describing it as a legitimate response.

Warning against victimisation

Beyond the assault itself, the association raised concerns about alleged attempts to threaten its union leaders, harass protest doctors, or extend the tenure of house officers as punishment.

It said it “strongly condemns and unequivocally rejects any attempt by hospital management or government authorities to intimidate, harass, or victimise” doctors.

The association listed actions it considers unacceptable, including threatening the centre president or general secretary for dutifully executing the mandate of their congress; intimidating or harassing resident doctors for staging a peaceful protest in solidarity with their assaulted colleagues; and contemplate or implement punitive measures such as the unjust extension of House Officers for standing in solidarity and resisting this injustice meted out to their colleague.

The association warned that any attempt to victimise its members would be met with resistance.

“Any attempt to victimise our members will be met with firm, coordinated, and uncompromising resistance from NARD at all levels,” it said.

It added that it would actively monitor the situation to ensure no member suffers retaliation.

NARD further cautioned that continued intimidation or repression could have wider consequences.

“Any act of victimisation or repression will have far-reaching consequences, including the potential disruption of healthcare services in Delta State, with possible escalation to coordinated regional and nationwide industrial action,” the statement said.

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Call for legal protection

The association also called for legislative measures to address attacks on healthcare workers.

“The time has come for concrete legislative measures to criminalise assaults on healthcare workers and enforce strict penalties against offenders,” it said.

It stressed that protecting healthcare professionals should be treated as a matter of urgent national importance, adding that “An injury to one doctor is an injury to all.”