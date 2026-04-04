Suspected armed robbers invaded the residence of Mustapha Saddiq, publisher of Katsina Post, in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, in the early hours of Saturday, injuring him during the attack.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. when three masked men scaled the fence and broke a padlock to gain entry into the compound, according to Sadiq Bindawa, co-publisher of the online publication.

Mr Bindawa told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers engaged Mr Saddiq in a physical struggle and inflicted wounds on him with a sharp object, believed to be a knife, dagger or machete.

The journalist was taken to a government hospital in Katsina State, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The victim’s wife reportedly saw one of the attackers armed with a gun, although no shots were fired during the raid. The assailants fled with Mr Saddiq’s mobile phone and his vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was later abandoned in Abukur, Rimi Local Government Area of the state.

“The chairman of Rimi Local Government informed us that the car was found and recovered, and we are already in contact with the police,” Mr Bindawa said.

The Batagarawa Police Division has commenced investigation into the incident.

Efforts to get a reaction from the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, Abubakar Aliyu, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls as at the time of filing this report.

No other member of the household was injured in the attack.