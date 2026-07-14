The Senate on Tuesday passed three concurrence bills transmitted by the House of Representatives and advanced a bill seeking to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Arugungu, Kebbi State.

The bills passed by the Senate are the Federal Road Safety Corps (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Federal University of Medical Laboratory Science and Technology, Jos (Establishment) Bill, 2026, and the Federal Universities of Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which were transmitted to the upper chamber by the House of Representatives for concurrence.

The bills were presented during plenary by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti Central), who urged lawmakers to support their passage.

The Senate, sitting as the Committee of the Whole, considered and unanimously approved the three bills for concurrence.

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Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, commended senators for their cooperation and contributions to the legislative process.

Meanwhile, the Senate also passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Federal Medical Centres Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Arugungu, in Kebbi.

Leading the debate, Abubakar Abdullahi (APC-Kebbi North) said the proposed medical facility would improve access to quality healthcare and reduce the growing trend of medical tourism among Nigerians.

He expressed concern over the number of citizens seeking treatment abroad due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure within the country.

“We must build facilities capable of delivering quality healthcare to our people. This will reduce unnecessary overseas medical trips and strengthen our healthcare system,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi urged his colleagues to support the legislation, describing the proposed medical centre as crucial to improving healthcare services in Kebbi and neighbouring communities.

Following overwhelming support from senators, the bill scaled second reading and was referred by Mr Jibrin to the Senate Committee on Health for further legislative action.

(NAN)