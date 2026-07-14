The Supply Chain Research and Innovation Hub (SCRiH) and the University of Abuja have signed a lease agreement for the establishment of the National Agricultural Reference Laboratory and Centre of Excellence (NARL-CE).

The project is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural research, food safety and scientific infrastructure.

The agreement marks the commencement of the project’s implementation following the Memorandum of Understanding signed by both organisations in 2025. It provides the legal framework for the next phase of the initiative, including detailed design, site preparation and construction of the facility.

When completed, the laboratory is expected to serve as a national hub for agricultural research and innovation, supporting advances in food safety, biotechnology, biosecurity and environmental monitoring.

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Speaking during the signing ceremony, SCRiH founder Adebayo Adeleke said the agreement signified the transition of the project from the planning stage to implementation.

“Our vision is to build a national institution where science, innovation and education come together to advance food security, strengthen agricultural competitiveness and support sustainable development across Africa,” Mr Adeleke said.

According to the project partners, the National Agricultural Reference Laboratory and Centre of Excellence will provide advanced laboratory facilities for agricultural science while supporting scientific research, workforce development and collaboration among universities, government agencies, industry and international partners.

The facility is also expected to train the next generation of scientists and researchers and promote innovation in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the University of Abuja under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, Babatunde Fawehinmi, a Professor.

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Delivery of the project will involve a consortium of Nigerian and international organisations with expertise in laboratory planning, scientific infrastructure and engineering.

Spacecube Construction Limited will lead the architectural design and construction of the facility, while Gobiosis International (Pty) Ltd and EMERA Consultants Ltd will oversee laboratory infrastructure implementation in collaboration with global technology partners, including Siemens, Köttermann GmbH of Germany and H. Ludi + Co. AG of Switzerland.

The promoters say the initiative is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s scientific capacity, enhance agricultural productivity and support evidence-based research that contributes to improved food security and sustainable development.