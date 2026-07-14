Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has called on members of the 10th National Assembly to place national interest above partisan considerations, asserting that history will judge them more by the positions they take on critical national issues than by the volume of legislation they produce.

Mr Sani made the remarks on Tuesday in Abuja during the National Assembly Open Week, an annual initiative aimed at strengthening public engagement with the legislature by allowing citizens to interact directly with lawmakers and gain insight into parliamentary activities.

Speaking at the event, the former lawmaker described the programme as a significant democratic innovation that promotes transparency and accountability by opening the doors of the legislature to Nigerians. According to him, the initiative provides citizens with the opportunity to understand better the legislative process, the conduct of parliamentary oversight, and how elected representatives discharge their constitutional responsibilities. He noted that such engagements help bridge the gap between lawmakers and the public, while reinforcing confidence in democratic institutions.

Beyond the programme’s significance, Mr Sani challenged serving lawmakers to recognise the lasting impact of their decisions. He argued that legislative legacy is not measured by the number of motions moved, bills sponsored or oversight visits undertaken, but by the courage displayed in addressing controversial and nationally important issues.

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“For those of us who aspire to be in parliament, this is an important event in our lives. We will not be remembered by the laws we passed. We will not be remembered by the oversight functions we performed. We will not even be remembered simply because we won elections and served here. We will be remembered for the positions we took on matters of controversy and issues that were sensitive to our nation,” he said.

According to the former senator, many legislators have served in the National Assembly over the years. Still, only those who stood firmly for justice, national unity and the public good remain etched in history. He reminded lawmakers that their tenure in parliament is temporary, but their actions will continue to shape how future generations assess their contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development.

Furthermore, Mr Sani urged Nigerians to defend the country’s reputation whenever it is unfairly portrayed on the international stage. He maintained that despite persistent negative stereotypes, Nigeria has made remarkable contributions to global peace, security and the struggle for freedom across Africa and beyond.

Highlighting Nigeria’s historical role, the former senator recalled the sacrifices of Nigerian soldiers during the Second World War, where they fought alongside Allied forces against Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and Japanese imperialism. He also pointed to Nigeria’s leadership in peacekeeping operations across several African countries—including Congo, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Somalia and the Darfur region of Sudan—as well as its support for liberation movements that fought colonialism and apartheid in Southern Africa.

Mr Sani argued that these contributions have often gone without recognition, insisting that Nigerians should reject narratives that seek to define the country solely by criminality or fraud. He questioned why nations that once colonised African countries and inflicted hardship on their people now portray Nigerians negatively, despite the country’s longstanding commitment to international peace and humanitarian causes.

“For everything Nigeria has done for humanity, we have never asked for compensation. Tell me one country that has made such sacrifices. Should we sit back while people from countries that once colonised us and inflicted suffering on our people label Nigerians as fraudsters, criminals and drug lords?” he asked.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey, Mr Sani reminded participants that the current system was achieved through years of resistance to military rule. He noted that many pro-democracy activists endured imprisonment, persecution and even death in the struggle to restore civilian governance, stressing that these sacrifices should not be forgotten.

The former senator also acknowledged the immense pressures associated with legislative office, noting that lawmakers often face enormous expectations from constituents, family members and political associates. According to him, many Nigerians expect legislators to solve personal and community problems that are beyond their constitutional responsibilities or available resources. He observed that while some assume political office automatically brings wealth, there are lawmakers who leave parliament financially worse off than when they entered public service.

Despite these challenges, Mr Sani encouraged members of the National Assembly to remain committed to serving the public with integrity and to ensure that their time in office leaves a meaningful and enduring legacy.

The National Assembly Open Week is organised annually to promote openness, transparency and accountability in the legislature. The programme features public interactions with lawmakers, guided tours of parliamentary facilities and discussions designed to improve citizens’ understanding of legislative processes while strengthening democratic governance.