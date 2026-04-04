Media personality and self-styled relationship coach, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has stated that she received N13 million in public donations, not the widely circulated N100 million, amid mounting pressure from donors and critics demanding refunds over her controversial claims about cancer.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Blessing CEO announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and also her defence of the non-release of her results publicly, prompting significant controversy and intense public debate among Nigerians.

The influencer gave more clarification during an interview with content creator Egungun, addressing several allegations about her health status, fundraising, and the ongoing backlash.

Responding to claims that she had raised N100 million within 24 hours, Blessing CEO said: “The money hasn’t reached 100 million. It’s 13 million.”

Diagnosis uncertainty

On her health condition, the influencer suggested that earlier reports about her cancer stage may have been inaccurate, attributing it to possible miscommunication.

When asked whether she was truly diagnosed with stage four cancer, she said, “Maybe it’s miscommunication because that was what I was told. But I’m also trying to do, you know, when you do your biopsy, I want to like have, you know, different options and be sure of what I’m doing.”

The ‘therapist’ explained that she had only recently received biopsy results and had not yet commenced chemotherapy.

“I’ve not started chemotherapy. I just got the results. It’s called the biopsy. It was a lump. Initially, they said it was not cancerous. After a few months, when I wanted to take out the lump, they now said it is cancerous,” she said.

Blessing CEO added that she was still undergoing further medical evaluation and would return to her oncologist for a definitive diagnosis.

“I don’t know the stage I am right now because I’ve run all the tests. In a few days, I’ll go back to my oncologist, and they will be able to tell me the exact stage,” she noted.

Enter medical records

Amid calls for transparency, she declined to make her medical records public, describing them as private.

“I can’t post my results online. It’s personal stuff,” she said.

When pressed on calls for an apology, she responded: “For what? Who did I hurt? I think I’m not a doctor, and maybe I just passed the message that a doctor gave to me.”

Providing further details, Blessing CEO disclosed that she first became aware of the condition “at the end of January 2026.”

On the possibility of undergoing a mastectomy, she said: “We are hoping it doesn’t get to that point. But if it gets to that point, the most important thing is to let me be alive.”

The relationship expert also used the opportunity to advise women on early detection of breast cancer.

“As a lady, the most common kind of cancer we have is breast cancer. So please, every morning when you wake up, always try to check your breasts and check if there is a lump,” she said.

Donor backlash, threats

Despite her explanations, backlash has intensified, particularly from donors who now allege that they were misled.

Among the most prominent is businessman Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, also known as Oil Money, who claims to have donated N20 million.

Through his lawyers, Gideon Ugochukwu Chambers, he issued a formal demand for a full refund within seven days.

In the letter dated 3 April 2026, his legal representatives stated that the donation was made “under the representation that the funds were for a cancer-related donation.” Still, they were later discovered to be “false, misleading, and fraudulent.”

The letter further warned that failure to refund the N20 million would result in legal action, including reporting the matter to law enforcement authorities and seeking damages, interest, and legal costs.

Separately, Oil Money reinforced his stance publicly, insisting: “Refund my 20M naira, or we go to court.”

“Our client has since discovered that the said representation was false, misleading, and fraudulent, and that the donation was made into what has now been identified as a fake cancer donation account. Your actions constitute a serious breach of trust and may amount to fraud, obtaining money under false pretences, and unjust enrichment.

“Take notice hereby that you are hereby required to: Refund the full sum of N20,000,000 within 7 (seven) days from the date of receipt of this letter. Provide written confirmation of payment within the same period. Failure to comply will result in immediate legal action, including reporting to law enforcement authorities and seeking damages, interest, and legal costs,” the letter read.

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has also been vocal in demanding accountability.

He confirmed that he sent money to Blessing CEO and is now requesting a refund, arguing that the situation raises serious concerns.

In one of his statements, he said: “Blessing CEO, my money is in your account… it is now looking like you defrauded the public… This is a very big crime.”

VDM also criticised her refusal to release medical proof, describing it as contradictory given her public fundraising appeal, and called for all contributors to be refunded.

Philanthropist, King Mitchy, also joined calls and demanded a full refund of the money she donated for the alleged cancer treatment, labelling Blessing CEO a “thief” and a “heartless” person for making a mockery of those genuinely suffering from the disease

“How are we going to get the money that is in your account now? Because my money is in your account, I must get it. See someone who called herself a therapist. Stage four thief, better run auto refund,” Mitchy stated.

Other public figures, including actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, have similarly urged donors to demand refunds or involve anti-graft agencies if necessary.

‘Free will giving, didn’t carry a gun’

In a separate video, however, Blessing CEO dismissed allegations of fraud and maintained that all donations were voluntary.

“Those people that are saying, ‘Oh Blessing, you scammed us; refund my money,’ a lot of the people making noise did not give me one naira,” she said.

She insisted that she did not coerce anyone into donating.

“If you don’t want to give, keep your money in your bank account. I did not carry a gun and put it on your head to give me your own. You gave it out of your free will and out of love,” she stated.

She further rejected calls to provide financial accountability or receipts, adding: “I don’t need to come and start showing you receipts.”

Highlighting her influence, she said her decade-long presence on social media has earned her genuine support.

“I’ve been on social media for 10 years… Everything that I am getting, I deserve it,” she said.

The controversy, which began with her emotional announcement of a cancer diagnosis in late March, has since evolved into a major public debate involving allegations of misinformation, demands for transparency, and potential legal action.

While Blessing CEO maintains that she is dealing with a genuine health condition and that donations were made in good faith, critics argue that inconsistencies in her claims warrant accountability.

As of this report, no court ruling has been issued, and the matter remains unresolved, with both legal and public scrutiny continuing to intensify.