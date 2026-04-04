Three persons have been killed and another injured in a fresh attack in Nyamgo Gyel, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, raising renewed concerns over security in the area.

Channels Television reported that the victims were ambushed at about 7 p.m. on Friday while returning home from Gero on a motorbike after visiting a mining site.

The victims were identified as Luka Pam, 36; Samuel Davou, 38; and Deme Saidu, 35. The attack has left the community in mourning.

Witnesses said the victims were part of a group of about 15 youths when gunmen opened fire, forcing them to flee.

Dung Davou, a youth leader in Gyel, said the attack was sudden and chaotic.

“We started hearing sporadic gunshots, and everyone scattered. Unfortunately, three of our people were killed,” he said.

He called on authorities to urgently address what he described as repeated attacks on the community.

At the scene, the Chairperson of the Berom Youth Moulder Association, Solomon Dalyop, said the victims had gone out to observe Good Friday before they were killed on their way home.

“These young men went to mark Good Friday and were returning home when they were ambushed and killed. This is heartbreaking,” he said.

Mr Dalyop said community leaders had earlier raised concerns about suspicious movements in parts of the area during a recent security meeting with Fulani representatives and the military.

“We were informed about suspicious movements around Gero, Rafin Bauna, and Dutsen Kura, and we warned our people to be vigilant,” he said.

He warned that the situation could deteriorate further if urgent action is not taken.

“If nothing serious is done, this may just be the beginning. Armed groups are taking over bushes across parts of Plateau,” he added.

Residents said only the police responded after the attack, evacuating the injured victim to a hospital.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau State, Alfred Alabo, for official confirmation were unsuccessful. Calls to his phone were not answered as of the time of filing this report.

Pattern of recurring violence

The latest killings add to a string of violent incidents in Plateau State in recent days.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the Palm Sunday attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, where gunmen killed dozens of residents, triggering widespread outrage and security operations across the state.

The incident was followed by fresh tensions in parts of Jos, evacuation of students from the University of Jos, and increased deployment of security forces.

President Bola Tinubu also visited Plateau earlier this week, where he assured residents that the violence would not recur and directed security agencies to intensify efforts to restore peace.

“This will not repeat itself,” the president said during the visit.

Despite these assurances and ongoing military operations, residents say attacks continue to occur, raising questions about the effectiveness of current security measures.

Community members in Gyel have called for increased deployment of security personnel and sustained presence in vulnerable areas to prevent further loss of lives.

The incident underscores the fragile security situation in Plateau State, where repeated attacks have continued to affect rural and urban communities alike.