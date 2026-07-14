In the years ahead, Nigeria’s greatest security victories may not be defined by the loudest battles. They will be defined by whether the institutions charged with protecting the nation continue learning to think, plan, and act as one… That is the enduring lesson from Oyo. And if sustained, it may prove to be one of the most consequential developments in Nigeria’s evolving security story.

There are moments when an entire nation seems to breathe again.

The announcement on Friday, 10 July that all 39 pupils and seven teachers abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State had finally regained their freedom was one such moment. After 56 days of fear, uncertainty, and prayers, the children were coming home. Families that had lived between hope and despair could embrace their loved ones once more.

It was an operation worthy of commendation. Acting on painstaking intelligence, personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Department of State Services tracked the abductors, rescued the victims, neutralised at least nine kidnappers, and arrested eight others.

For many Nigerians, that is where the story ends. It should not.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The rescue deserves to be remembered not only because 46 innocent Nigerians returned alive, but because it offers perhaps the clearest demonstration yet of the security philosophy that National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has been working to institutionalise since assuming office.

Security, after all, is rarely won in the final assault. More often, it is won in the days, weeks, and months before that moment. Through information patiently gathered. Agencies persuaded to work as one. Rival bureaucracies aligned around a common objective. Difficult decisions taken without the benefit of public applause.

The Oyo operation was an illustration of that principle.

When the abduction occurred, public anxiety was understandable. Parents wanted immediate action. Citizens demanded swift results. Yet the circumstances confronting security agencies were exceptionally delicate.

As recently revealed by the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), the kidnappers had threatened to execute every child if security personnel attempted a direct assault on their hideout. They demanded the release of some of their commanders already in military custody.

To leave nobody in doubt of their total lack of conscience, the kidnappers had already demonstrated their brutality by the gruesome murder of teacher, Michael Oyedokun, whose killing they recorded and circulated as psychological warfare. The unfortunate killing of Oyedokun, may his soul rest in peace, highlighted how dangerous the situation was.

In such circumstances, speed alone is not strategy. A dramatic raid might have produced headlines. It could also have produced dozens of small coffins.

Instead, the government chose the harder path. Within days of the abduction, the NSA led a high-level federal delegation to Ogbomoso, alongside the Chief of Staff to the President, the Inspector General of Police, and the Minister of Defence. The commitment was clear. Every available instrument of the Nigerian state would be deployed through a carefully coordinated combination of kinetic and non-kinetic measures until every hostage returned safely.

That commitment required more than courage. It required discipline.

Behind every successful rescue lies an invisible ecosystem of institutions. Intelligence must be collected, analysed, and shared. Operational units must trust one another. Political authorities must resist the temptation to prioritise dramatic gestures over calculated outcomes. Decisions must be coordinated across multiple chains of command, often under intense public pressure.

This is precisely the institutional culture the National Security Adviser has attempted to strengthen.

The Intelligence Fusion Centre reflects an understanding that modern threats cannot be defeated by agencies working in isolation. Border management reforms recognise that insecurity rarely respects administrative boundaries. Greater collaboration among defence, intelligence, and law enforcement institutions acknowledges a reality that many nations have already learned. Criminals cooperate far better than governments unless governments deliberately redesign themselves to do the same.

The Oyo rescue demonstrates what becomes possible when those institutional walls begin to disappear.

Critics will understandably ask why it took 56 days. The question is legitimate. The answer, however, lies in what Nigerians witnessed on Friday. 46 hostages returned alive. Measured against that outcome, patience was not indecision. It was strategy.

This distinction matters because Nigeria’s security environment has changed fundamentally. The country no longer confronts conventional threats alone. Terrorism, kidnapping, organised crime, cyber networks, illicit financial flows, and cross-border criminal enterprises operate as interconnected ecosystems.

Responding to such threats requires more than military strength. It demands intelligence, technology, financial tracking, community engagement, and sustained coordination among institutions that historically worked in parallel rather than together.

That is why the role of the National Security Adviser is often misunderstood. The office was never designed to command soldiers in the field. Its comparative advantage lies elsewhere. It exists to ensure that intelligence informs operations, that agencies pursue common objectives rather than competing mandates, and that the machinery of national security functions as a single system instead of disconnected parts.

The Oyo operation demonstrates the value of that model.

The Army provided operational capability. The Police contributed investigative capacity. The Department of State Services supplied actionable intelligence. The Oyo State Government worked closely with federal authorities. The Office of the National Security Adviser sustained strategic coordination across the entire process.

No single institution could have produced that outcome alone.

There is a broader lesson here. Nations are not secured merely by brave individuals. They are secured by institutions that enable brave individuals to succeed.

History remembers dramatic rescues. It often overlooks the patient work that makes those rescues possible. Files examined. Intelligence verified. Meetings held. Information shared. Rivalries set aside. Strategies refined. Decisions revisited. Trust painstakingly built between organisations that must act together when lives hang in the balance.

That work seldom attracts headlines. Yet it is precisely that work that rescued 46 Nigerians in Oyo State.

President Bola Tinubu’s approval of additional forest guards and specialised rescue capabilities points towards the same philosophy. Security cannot depend on reactive deployments alone. It must become preventive, intelligence-led, and rooted in stronger institutions capable of anticipating threats before they mature into tragedy.

Nigeria still has a long distance to travel. Kidnapping remains a grave national challenge. Criminal networks continue to evolve. Citizens are entitled to expect faster responses and safer communities.

But progress should also be recognised where it occurs.

The rescue of the Oyo schoolchildren and teachers was not simply the successful conclusion of a hostage crisis. It was evidence that institutional coordination, when sustained with discipline and purpose, can produce outcomes that once seemed beyond reach.

Those children are back because several arms of the Nigerian state chose cooperation over competition, intelligence over impulse, and strategy over spectacle.

In the years ahead, Nigeria’s greatest security victories may not be defined by the loudest battles. They will be defined by whether the institutions charged with protecting the nation continue learning to think, plan, and act as one.

That is the enduring lesson from Oyo. And if sustained, it may prove to be one of the most consequential developments in Nigeria’s evolving security story.

Crispin Oduobuk is a former acting editor of Weekly Trust. He writes from Abuja.