The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, says he has no personal issues with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, insisting all contractors must comply with ministry policies and pricing regulations.

Mr Umahi spoke on Saturday while updating journalists on the rehabilitation of the Iddo Bridge in Lagos.

He said the ministry remained committed to fairness and equal treatment, stressing that no contractor would receive special consideration under the current administration.

“Julius Berger thinks I have anything personal against them. I have nothing personal against them. Everybody has to accept the policies of the Federal Ministry of Works,” he said.

Mr Umahi stated that if the ministry could hold HiTech Construction Company to strict technical standards and national commitment, it would apply the same measures to others.

According to him, HiTech, Julius Berger and other firms handling federal projects must adhere strictly to the government’s approved pricing framework.

He recalled past concerns over inflated project costs and unequal treatment, noting that the administration had directed that all contractors be treated fairly.

“You cannot take away the good job they are doing. Yesterday, they said they are the highest in quality. I said no, HiTech is highest in quality. Come and test it,” he said.

The minister commended progress on the Iddo Bridge, describing the project as vital to public safety and traffic management.

He explained that the bridge’s low headroom had caused repeated accidents and fatalities, necessitating urgent structural redesign.

Mr Umahi expressed confidence that the rehabilitation would be completed between May and June.

On the Third Mainland Bridge Extension handled by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, he said the government was satisfied with the pace of work.

He disclosed that structural deflection at the return walls had prompted the ministry to demolish and reconstruct the affected sections.

“We are going to destroy that and rebuild the service lanes. Then we will rebuild the return walls and ramps with concrete,” he said.

Mr Umahi reiterated that quality, safety and value for money remained the ministry’s guiding principles on all federal road and bridge projects.

(NAN)