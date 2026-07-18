Government leaders, researchers, media professionals, child protection experts, academics, civil society organisations and community stakeholders have called for greater investment in evidence-based parenting programmes as a critical strategy for protecting children, strengthening families and improving child wellbeing in Akwa Ibom State.

The call was made during a stakeholder dissemination workshop titled “From the Airwaves to Stronger Families: Evaluating Parenting 101 with Isang and Shaping the Future of Parenting Support in Akwa Ibom State,” organised by Parenting for Lifelong Health and the Global Parenting Initiative at the Department of Social Policy and Intervention, University of Oxford, with funding from the John Fell Fund, University of Oxford.

Held under the theme “Using evidence, media and partnerships to strengthen families and promote child wellbeing,” the workshop brought together representatives from government ministries, academia, the media, health, education, child protection, faith-based organisations and civil society to examine the findings of an independent evaluation of Parenting 101 with Isang and identify practical strategies for expanding parenting support across the state.

Welcoming participants, Isang Awah, Head of Advocacy at the Global Parenting Initiative, University of Oxford, said that while parenting is one of the most important responsibilities adults undertake, many parents receive little or no support to help them navigate the challenges of raising children.

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“Parenting 101 with Isang was created to bridge this gap by making evidence-based parenting advice accessible through radio—a platform that reaches families where they are,” she said. “When parents are supported, children thrive, families become stronger and communities become safer.”

Delivering special remarks on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hon. Inibehe Etukudo, Enoima Clinton, Director of Child Development at the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to promoting child wellbeing and strengthening families through partnerships and evidence-informed interventions. Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of XL106.9 FM, Utibe Ukim, was represented by the station’s General Manager, Samuel Williamson, who highlighted the unique role of the media in driving positive social change.

He reflected on the remarkable impact of Parenting 101 in strengthening families and called for its expansion through greater collaboration, interactive programming and sustained investment in parenting support. A presentation by John Umo-Otong, State Coordinator of the Child Protection Network, underscored the importance of child protection in building healthy families and resilient communities.

The workshop also featured presentations on parenting programmes and the origins of Parenting 101 with Isang.Findings from the evaluation of the programme were delivered by Nsikanabasi Wilson of the University of Uyo. The evaluation found encouraging evidence that the programme has improved parents’ knowledge, confidence and use of positive parenting practices while highlighting opportunities to reach even more families.

Addressing participants, Charles Obot, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Uyo, emphasised the transformative role of the media in shaping social norms, promoting positive parenting and supporting healthy child development.

One of the workshop’s highlights was an interactive World Café Dialogue in which participants developed recommendations for strengthening parenting support across Akwa Ibom State. Discussions focused on three key areas: (i) Expanding access to parenting support through radio, community structures, schools and faith organisations; (ii) Strengthening connections between parenting programmes and child protection, health, education and social welfare services to provide more coordinated support for families; and (iii) Building sustainable partnerships, financing mechanisms and policy commitments to ensure the long-term scale-up of evidence-based parenting programmes.

Participants recommended stronger government leadership, deeper collaboration across sectors, increased investment in parenting support, greater use of trusted community structures and local media, and the integration of parenting programmes into existing public services.

Eunice Egharevba, Director at the Ministry of Information, commended the initiative and highlighted the important role of strategic communication and partnerships in ensuring that evidence-based parenting messages reach more families across the state. The workshop also provided an opportunity to introduce stakeholders to the forthcoming Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Manila, Philippines, where governments from around the world will review progress and make new commitments to ending violence against children.

Mrs Awah encouraged participants to become champions for evidence-based parenting by engaging policymakers, sharing evidence, building partnerships and advocating for stronger policies and sustained investment in parenting support.

The event concluded with participants sharing their reflections and making personal commitments under the session “One Action I Will Take,” pledging to strengthen collaboration within their sectors and advocate for greater support for families across Akwa Ibom State. The workshop ended with a shared commitment among stakeholders to continue working together to expand access to evidence-based parenting support and ensure that more families across Akwa Ibom State have the knowledge, confidence and support they need to raise children in safe, nurturing and loving environments.