Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has lifted the lid on the tactical discipline that powered Coventry City to a crucial 2–0 away victory over West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Nigerian international was immense at the heart of midfield as the Sky Blues snapped a long-standing away-day drought at The Hawthorns, with first-half goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Jack Rudoni sealing all three points. Onyeka’s relentless display capped a dominant performance and earned him a deserved Man of the Match award.

Onyeka reveals Coventry’s winning formula

Speaking after the match, the on-loan Brentford midfielder highlighted belief, momentum, and defensive organisation as the pillars of Coventry’s success.

“It’s really nice, I like it, we just keep going. It’s a great win away from home,” Onyeka told Sky Sports. “I know it’s quite difficult, but it’s all about winning. I’m happy that we got the win today and also the last game.”

Pressed on how Coventry managed to blunt West Brom’s attacking threats, Onyeka pointed to their collective discipline, especially in the opening exchanges.

“We know that especially in the first half when they tried to break us down, but we just decided to stay in the middle block,” he explained. “Don’t give them anything. I think that’s what helped us in the second half.”

Early control, ruthless execution

Coventry wasted no time asserting themselves. Inside five minutes, Mason-Clark latched onto a midfield interception, sparked by Onyeka’s pressure, and coolly lobbed the goalkeeper to give the visitors an early lead.

The Sky Blues controlled possession and tempo, and their dominance was rewarded again in the 32nd minute when Rudoni unleashed a sublime long-range strike into the top corner, leaving the home crowd stunned.

West Brom responded after the interval with a flurry of attacking substitutions, but Coventry’s defensive structure remained unshaken. Onyeka screened the backline superbly, breaking up play and shutting down passing lanes, while goalkeeper Carl Rushworth enjoyed a relatively quiet afternoon as the clean sheet was preserved.

Momentum building under Lampard

The victory marks back-to-back league wins for Coventry under manager Frank Lampard, underlining a growing sense of belief as the promotion race heats up. For West Brom, the defeat extended a worrying winless run and increased the pressure at a critical stage of the season.

For Onyeka, the performance was another reminder of his value; combining energy, intelligence, and authority in midfield. For Coventry, it could prove a defining result as they push forward in their promotion bid, buoyed by a rare but emphatic away success.