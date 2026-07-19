The French Football Federation (FFF) has paid a heartfelt tribute to Didier Deschamps following the end of his remarkable tenure as head coach of the French national team, hailing him as one of the greatest figures in the country’s football history.

In an emotional statement released on its official X account, the federation celebrated Deschamps’ extraordinary contribution to Les Bleus, bringing the curtain down on a 14-year spell that restored France to the summit of world football.

“The FFF salutes and thanks the national team coach Didier Deschamps for the exceptional work accomplished at the helm of @equipedefrance since 2012,” the federation wrote.

Deschamps leaves his role after more than a decade of sustained success, ending what the FFF described as 25 years of exceptional service to French football; first as an iconic player and later as one of the nation’s most successful coaches.

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Reflecting on his legacy, the federation praised the qualities that defined his leadership throughout his reign: “There are careers that indelibly mark the history of an institution and a country. Didier Deschamps embodied rigour, discipline, a sense of the collective, and a love for the blue jersey.”

Under his stewardship, France re-established itself among the world’s elite, capturing the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League, while also reaching several other major international finals. Beyond the silverware, the federation highlighted the consistency that characterised Deschamps’ tenure, with the national team remaining among the world’s strongest sides throughout his 14 years in charge.

According to the FFF, his impact extended far beyond results on the pitch: “Under his leadership, for fourteen years, the French national team regained credibility, respect, and affection while remaining at the highest level worldwide.”

Deschamps bows out having overseen 185 international matches, recording 120 victories—figures that underline one of the most successful managerial spells in French football history.

The federation also credited him with building a lasting culture of excellence within the national team setup: “Beyond the 185 matches played and 120 victories, Didier Deschamps passed on a culture of performance and responsibility that will remain a benchmark for generations to come. He nurtured the emergence of numerous internationals, united several squads around strong values, and helped strengthen the unique bond between the French people and their national team.”

Few figures have enjoyed such unparalleled success with Les Bleus both on and off the pitch. As captain, Deschamps led France to its first-ever FIFA World Cup title in 1998 before lifting the UEFA European Championship two years later. Two decades after that historic triumph as a player, he returned to guide France to another World Cup crown as head coach in Russia in 2018, cementing his place among the country’s greatest football icons.

The FFF acknowledged that unique achievement, describing his contribution as unmatched: “Captain of the 1998 World Cup-winning team and the 2000 European Championship winners, then World Cup-winning coach twenty years later, Didier Deschamps holds a singular place in the history of French football. Few will have given as much to the blue jersey, first as a player and then as a coach.”

The federation also thanked Deschamps for his unwavering commitment away from the spotlight, recognising the close relationships he built within the national team setup and the wider French football community: “The Federation and its employees salute his availability and commitment. His imprint will remain indelible, at Clairefontaine as in the hearts of the millions of supporters and volunteers he never forgot.”

The tribute concluded with a simple but powerful message of appreciation to one of French football’s most decorated servants: “The FFF wishes to express its infinite gratitude to him. Thank you, Didier, \!”