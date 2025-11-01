The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has directed Arab Contractors, handling the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, to complete the remaining 4.5-kilometre Abia section by the end of November.

Mr Umahi gave the directive on Friday in Aba after inspecting the project’s progress.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work on the section, warning that the contract would be revoked if the deadline was not met.

“I am not happy with the progress of work on this 4.5 km out of the 112 km of the road.

“I am giving you a charge today. By the end of November, the entire laterite, sharp sand, and concrete work must be finished on this road.

“If it is not done, I will revoke the contract,” Mr Umahi said.

He assured the contractor of prompt payment, describing President Bola Tinubu’s administration as “a reliable partner that does not renege on its financial obligations.

“The president is not the type that will ask you to work, and he will not pay you.

“You will be paid. If we have paid you for the other sections, we will pay for this one too,” he said.

Mr Umahi praised Governor Alex Otti of Abia State for his commitment to the state’s development and for supporting the president’s infrastructure agenda.

“Governor, I thank you. Your push for the development of Abia is unparalleled.

“The president has shown very serious attention to the affairs of the South-east, and road infrastructure is one of such,” he said.

He also commended the contractors for their integrity and quality of work, recalling how the company’s management had previously prioritised completing existing projects over taking on new ones.

Mr Umahi directed the Federal Ministry of Work’s controller in Abia to ensure strict supervision, vowing to return to the site weekly to monitor progress.

“I will come back every week to look at it. Finish the sharp sand filling, finish the concrete work, let us be left with the stone base and the binders,” he charged the company.

What Gov Otti said about the road project

In his remark, Mr Otti affirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting federal projects for the benefit of the people of Abia.

He also pledged his administration’s full support to ensure the timely completion of the Aba segment of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of work, saying that with only 4.5 km remaining on the project, the end was in sight.

He said that he had secured a commitment for the project to be commissioned by December.

“Whatever it takes, like the Honourable Minister said, I’m going to be coming here from time to time. I live here with you, and if you need anything, please let me know,” Mr Otti said.

He commended the contractors for the quality of work done so far. He hinted at the possibility of more projects for the company upon the successful completion of the current one.

The Zonal Manager of Arab Contractors, Mohammed Elian, disclosed that only five per cent of work was left on the project, expressing commitment to its completion by December.

Mr Elian commended the Abia State Government for the improved security situation in the state and lauded the minister for his efforts towards the project’s completion.

He said that the project’s scope covered the road from Umuahia Tower to Aba Township and that the bulk of the work, particularly the dualisation, had been completed.

“What remains in the project is just 4.5 kilometres on one side, which is like five per cent of the entire project,” he said.

He said that his company had received directives from its management to deploy its “full force” to ensure timely delivery.

He acknowledged the promise of continued funding from the federal government, which he said was crucial for completing the remaining work.

“By God’s grace, we will do our best to complete the project by December,” Mr Elian said.

Earlier, Chidi Uwaeziozi, controller of the Federal Ministry of Works in Abia, stated that the Port Harcourt-bound lane of the road had reached an advanced stage of completion.

He also said that the entire Enugu-bound lane of the road had been fully completed.

“On the right-hand side, which is the Port Harcourt-bound lane, it is remaining 4.5km, covering both the main carriageway and the service lane,” Mr Uwaeziozi said.

He expressed optimism about the timely completion of the project ahead of the scheduled December inauguration date.

(NAN)