An association, Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA), has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of failing to comply with a Federal High Court judgment directing the electoral body to register it as a political party.

In a statement issued on Friday, the National Publicity Secretary of the association, Umar Abdullahi, said INEC had neither issued it with a Certificate of Registration nor provided any explanation for its failure to comply with the court’s order.

He said the continued delay amounted to disregard for the rule of law and called on the commission to implement the judgement without further delay.

According to Mr Abdullahi, the Federal High Court, in the judgement delivered on 23 June, ordered INEC to issue the CDA with its Certificate of Registration within seven days of receiving the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment.

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He said the association obtained and served the CTC on the commission on 1 July, meaning the deadline expired on 8 July.

“Regrettably, as of 17 July 2026, INEC has neither issued the Certificate of Registration nor communicated any lawful basis for its continued non-compliance with the judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction,” the statement said.

Mr Abdullahi argued that judicial decisions are binding on all authorities, including government institutions, stressing that compliance with court orders is essential for sustaining constitutional democracy.

“The Citizens Democratic Alliance firmly believes that the rule of law is the bedrock of constitutional democracy. Judicial decisions are binding on all persons and authorities, including public institutions established under the Constitution. Respect for court orders is indispensable to preserving public confidence in the administration of justice and the integrity of our democratic institutions,” he stated.

He urged INEC to obey the judgement by issuing its Certificate of Registration as directed by the court.

He also appealed to civil society organisations, lawyers, the media and pro-democracy groups to defend the rule of law by demanding compliance with the court’s decision.

While insisting that the group would continue to pursue its objectives through lawful means, Mr Abdullahi said it remained committed to democratic governance and providing Nigerians with a credible political alternative.

“We also call on civil society organisations, the media, members of the legal profession, pro-democracy advocates, and all Nigerians who believe in constitutional governance to lend their voices in defence of the rule of law and the sanctity of judicial decisions,” the statement added.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the INEC spokesperson, Mohammed Haruna, for comments on the allegation. However, he had not responded to calls and a WhatsApp message seeking the commission’s position as of the time of filing this report.

Background

In October 2025, INEC announced that the CDA was among eight political associations that had successfully completed the upload of required documents and information for registration as political parties, with verification and detailed assessment to follow.

However, after the registration process stalled, three promoters of the association approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, arguing that they had satisfied all constitutional and statutory requirements but were unlawfully denied registration.

In its judgment delivered on 23 June 2026, the judge, Obiora Egwuatu, ruled in favour of the applicants and ordered INEC to issue the CDA with a Certificate of Registration within seven days. The suit was filed by Tamunotonye Inioribo and two others and was marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2787/25.

The court held that the association had complied with the legal requirements for registration and directed the electoral commission to complete the process.

If implemented, the decision would add the CDA to Nigeria’s list of registered political parties in the build up to the 2027 general elections.