The police command in Bayelsa has arrested three civil servants over the alleged theft of government equipment valued at about N500 million.

The command’s spokesman, Musa Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Bayelsa on Saturday.

Mr Mohammed said the suspects allegedly conspired to steal several government-owned assets from the Bayelsa Ministry of Labour, Empowerment and Productivity.

The stolen items allegedly included a 110 KVA Perkins generator, forklift, lathe machines, electric filling machines and other equipment.

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He said the investigation followed a petition submitted to the commissioner of police after officials discovered missing assets during an inspection.

“On June 22, at about 10:30 a.m., the petitioner led a team comprising ministry staff and the Head of Human Resources Management on an inspection,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said the inspection was conducted at the ministry’s equipment store on the premises of the Ministry of Transport in Yenagoa.

“Upon opening the store, it was discovered that several valuable government assets, including a 110 KVA Perkins generator, forklift and lathe machines, were missing,” he said.

He said the commissioner of police subsequently directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to begin a discreet investigation.

The investigation, he said, led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Wadi Igiran, 51; Nikade Sunday, 59; and Azabia Yakie, 59.

Mr Mohammed said Igiran is from the Besine community in Yenagoa Local Government Area, while Sunday is from Agbere, Sagbama LGA.

He added that Yakie is from Okutukutu community in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

According to him, all three suspects are ministry staff members and have confessed to the alleged crime.

“The forklift had been recovered from the receiver, who is also in the custody of the SCID,” Mr Mohammed said.

He said the suspects would be charged in court after the investigations concluded.

Mr Mohammed reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting public assets and combating economic and property-related crimes.

“The command is committed to ensuring that all those involved in criminal activities are brought to justice,” he said.

(NAN)