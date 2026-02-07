The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has said about 85 per cent of senators voted in support of the electronic transmission of election results during the clause-by-clause consideration of the Electoral Act amendment.

Ms Kingibe, a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the figure shows that the Senate adopted and passed the amendment bill with provisions for electronic transmission of results included.

In a statement on Friday, the senator said recommendations contained in the report of the Committee on Electoral Matters and an ad hoc committee were thoroughly debated by lawmakers before the bill was passed.

“Through rigorous debate, consultation, and consensus building, we produced a comprehensive report that reflected the aspirations and expectations of Nigerians for a stronger and more credible electoral system.

“When this report was presented to the Senate, an ad hoc committee was constituted to review it. The committee’s recommendations were largely aligned with the original report. Notably, about 85% of senators supported the electronic transmission of election results,” she said.

Mrs Kingibe argued that reports suggesting the Senate rejected electronic transmission of results were inaccurate.

“It is therefore concerning to see widespread reports suggesting that the Senate rejected these reforms or reverted to the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act. This claim is inaccurate. While the 2022 Act used the term “transfer” of results, the committees after careful deliberation, we specifically recommended that commission SHALL electronically transmit results and upload to the IREV real time, these amendments are documented are still to be done,” she said.

However, Ms Kingibe’s comments appear to have contradicted the outcome of the Senate’s consideration of the bill on Wednesday.

During the clause-by-clause review, lawmakers rejected a proposal seeking to make the electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing Portal (IREV) mandatory after vote counting.

Instead, under Clause 60, the Senate retained the provision in the 2022 Electoral Act that allows election results to be transmitted to the collation centre.

On Thursday, a group of senators from the minority caucus, led by Abia South Senator Eyinaya Abaribe, held a press briefing where they said the amendment passed by the Senate accommodates electronic transmission of election results.

Mr Abaribe, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said confusion over the provision arose from side conversations during the clause-by-clause consideration of the amendment bill in plenary.

Genuine commitment

Ms Kingibe, who attended the briefing, maintained that the amendment process was driven by a genuine commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and ensuring transparent and credible elections.

“Let me emphasise that this reform process is driven by a genuine commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and delivering elections that are transparent, credible, and acceptable to the Nigerian people. The final outcome must reflect the will of the people,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to remain calm but actively engaged by holding lawmakers accountable and demanding transparency.

“I therefore urge all Nigerians to remain calm but actively engaged. Hold your representatives accountable. Reach out to your Senators and Members of the House of Representatives. Demand transparency. Insist that the final Electoral Reform Bill protects your votes and your democratic rights.

“We are your representatives. We are your voice. And your will must shape the laws that govern you,” the senator said.