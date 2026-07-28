The Cross River State Government has approved extending the retirement age for health workers from 60 to 65 years or to 40 years of pensionable service.

The approval, granted by Governor Bassey Otu, was conveyed in Head of Service Circular No. 11/2026, signed by the Head of Service, Orok Okon, and made available to reporters in Calabar on Tuesday.

Mr Okon said the decision aimed to retain experienced professionals and strengthen healthcare delivery by addressing shortages of skilled personnel across the state’s health sector.

According to him, the policy applies only to frontline health workers serving in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities across the state.

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“The circular excludes health workers occupying administrative positions, while maintaining existing retirement rules for other categories of public servants.

“The Commissioner will recommend eligible state health workers for Health after verification of eligibility and continued fitness for service.”

The Head of Service also said that the Director-General of the Cross River Primary Health Care Development Agency would recommend eligible local government health workers.

He directed the Accountant-General to ensure that only duly approved officers remained on the government payroll under the new retirement arrangement.

Mr Okon reaffirmed that other public servants would continue to retire at 60 years or after 35 years of pensionable service, whichever comes first.

He added that the policy would take effect on 1 August to strengthen the health workforce by retaining experienced professionals.

Reacting, the Commissioner for Health, Henry Ayuk, described the approval as a “historic milestone” for the state’s health sector.

Mr Ayuk thanked the governor for his commitment to workers’ welfare and healthcare reforms, expressing confidence that the policy would improve service delivery and consolidate ongoing achievements in the health sector.

(NAN)