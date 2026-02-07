The Zamfara State Government has secured the commitment of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to commission a state-of-the-art automotive training centre in Gusau by the second quarter of 2026.

This was disclosed through a statement by Ibrahim Bello Marafa, Coordinator, Made in Nigeria Special Project Zamfara State Office.

The centre is one of the 21 automotive training facilities being established across the country to enhance technical skills in vehicle maintenance, repair, and CNG conversion.

The NADDC Director-General, Otunba Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, made the commitment on Friday, while receiving a follow-up visit from a team led by the Zamfara State Coordinator of the Made in Nigeria Project, Mr Bello Marafa at his Abuja office. This follows Governor Dauda Lawal’s visit to NADDC in June 2023, soliciting partnership in skills development.

When commissioned, the centre will provide continuous training programmes for 100 youths and technicians in motorcycle and tricycle repair, heavy-and light-duty vehicle maintenance, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle conversion, repair, and maintenance in the state.

This initiative aligns with Governor Lawal‘s commitment to creating empowerment opportunities for Zamfara teeming youths. The centre will also significantly complement the efforts of the administration in modernizing the mass transport system. The state government currently plans to procure about 100 Electric Vehicles (EVs) for intra-state transport.

The team also briefed the council on the ‘Made in Zamfara’ electric handcycle, invented by the Zamfara State Electrification Agency (ZEA) for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), seeking NADDC’s collaboration to scale up the initiative.