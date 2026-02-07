President Bola Tinubu has approved sweeping reforms to Nigeria’s sports funding system, promising timely releases of funds and better investment in infrastructure from 2026.

The president spoke while reviewing Nigeria’s sporting performances in 2025, a year he said brought pride to the country across many sports.

“In 2025, from individual champions in athletics and other sports, to our winning female football and basketball teams as well as the Super Eagles who despite their bronze medal at AFCON2025, captured our hearts, scores of athletes representing Nigeria made our nation proud,” Mr Tinubu wrote on his official X page.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The country’s female football and basketball teams also recorded strong continental outings. Nigerian athletes were visible across athletics, para-sports, combat sports, and team events.

According to the president, sports remains one of Nigeria’s strongest unifying forces.

“Sports is one of our strongest brands as a nation. It unifies us, breaks all our fault lines, inspires belief, and builds a sense of community that cuts across age, language, ethnicity, religion, and social status,” he said.

Record medal performance

Mr Tinubu disclosed that Nigerian athletes won a total of 373 medals across all sports in 2025. He described the figure as unprecedented.

“Over the past year, Nigerian athletes in various disciplines carried our flag with courage and pride across Africa and the world with Nigeria cumulatively winning an unprecedented 373 medals across all sports in 2025,” he said.

He said the results showed what Nigeria can achieve when athletes are properly supported.

“From grassroots competitions to continental and global stages, the evidence is clear that when talent is supported with structure and preparation, Nigeria delivers.”

Praise for National Sports Commission

The president praised the National Sports Commission (NSC) for steering reforms in the sector, despite existing challenges.

“I commend the National Sports Commission for the progress and successes inspite of the challenges. I salute the leadership of the NSC under the chairmanship of Malam Shehu Dikko for driving the reform agenda towards the resetting, refocusing, and relaunching of the sports sector in alignment with the renewed hope agenda and shared prosperity vision of my administration,” he said.

The NSC was reintroduced to centralise sports administration and reduce overlap between government agencies.

Funding problems acknowledged

Mr Tinubu admitted that sports development has suffered for years due to poor funding structures.

“Yet we must be honest. For too long, sports funding was slowed by bureaucracy, fragmented across institutions, and when funds are released, they come too late to support proper preparation and even participation,” he said.

He also pointed to poor infrastructure.

“Likewise, no meaningful investment is made towards sports infrastructure development and maintenance that meets international benchmarks. That cycle undermined performance and placed our athletes at a disadvantage. This must change.”

New funding rules from 2026

The president said he has approved clear instructions to ensure steady sports funding from the 2026 budget year.

“I have therefore approved and directed the relevant ministries of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning and the Budget Office of the Federation for the resetting of sports funding to ensure that henceforth as from the 2026 fiscal year adequate provisions for sporting Infrastructure development, maintenance, sporting activities, programs, events and participation in international competitions are made annually in the national budget,” he said.

He added that funds must be released without delay.

“And that all Funds so appropriated are released immediately once the budget is passed and assented to. Nigerian athletes deserve certainty, not excuses.”

He also announced plans to merge sports funding scattered across ministries and agencies.

“In addition, allocations for sporting activities currently spread across MDAs will be reviewed, restructured and streamlined, with the savings transferred into a unified funding framework under the National Sports Commission to strengthen domestic programs and international sports participation.”

Sports as economic tool

Mr Tinubu said the reforms fall under the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE).

“These reforms are anchored on the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy, RHINSE, which positions sports as a driver for job creation, tourism, investment, and global influence,” he said.

He said the plan includes elite athlete development, grassroots participation, stronger federations, and hosting international events.

“Indeed, sports is our national asset and thus must be administered, managed, and funded in alignment with its special nature and demands devoid of any bureaucratic bottlenecks.”

Looking ahead

The president said his administration is committed to a stronger sports sector.

“The future of Nigerian sports will be planned, properly funded, and competitive. We will support our athletes early, prepare them thoroughly, and celebrate them proudly.

“Nigeria will continue to win, with pride.”

While the president has been generous in his praise of recent progress in the sports sector, critics argue that the gains remain largely surface-level. They say success is being measured more by frequent participation in international competitions than by real, long-term development at home.

According to these critics, Nigeria continues to focus heavily on sending athletes to major events without investing enough in grassroots programmes, coaching education, and modern training facilities. They contend that true progress should be reflected in stronger domestic leagues, improved infrastructure, and clear pathways for young athletes, not just medal counts or appearances on global stages.

Some analysts also warn that without sustained funding for talent discovery and athlete welfare, recent successes may be difficult to maintain. In their view, meaningful reform must go beyond short-term results and address the structural issues that have limited Nigeria’s sporting growth for decades.