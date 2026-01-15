Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has hailed the Super Eagles for their beautiful display throughout the 120 minutes of play against the hosts country Morocco in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles lost 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after a dramatic semi-final game played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra, in a message posted on his X handle on Thursday, described the match as a battle well fought.

According to him, it was a battle well fought, and heads were not bowed.

“Thank you for a beautiful 120 minutes of incredible play. You showed your strength and prowess against all odds.

“The journey is not over. You have made the nation proud. Keep your heads high, the Eagle never stopped soaring.

“There is another stage, let’s go get that medal, you have done well”, he said.

The Super Eagles will take on Egypt on Saturday in a third-place play-off in Casablanca. (NAN)