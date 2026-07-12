Amaka Chiedozie will have a baby boy.

Last Sunday, Amaka Chiedozie told us in Healing Wings about a dream she had. In the dream, God told her that people in the church should believe the word of Dr. Femi. He said:

2 Chronicles 20:20

Believe in the Lord your God, and you shall be established; believe His prophets, and you shall prosper.

I want to use this opportunity to interpret Amaka’s dream.

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Over 20 years ago, Israel Polete had two girls, and his wife, Jessica, was pregnant again. He was concerned that it should not be another girl. He wanted a boy. So, he asked the doctor for confirmation.

But, alas, the evidence indicated that it was another girl. He was downcast. The last thing he wanted was a third girl.

What can you do in this type of situation? If he came to you for advice, what would you tell him? Would you tell him to try again, and maybe he would be lucky the fourth time? Paradoxically, his name at the time was not Israel. His name was Lucky. He has since changed it to Israel.

I hope you know that luck does not exist. We say something is luck when we are rebellious and are determined not to give glory to God.

What should we do if and when we reach a dead end? What should we do if we have done all we can and there is nothing we can do again? What should we do when we are in over our heads?

The Israelites were running away from 600 chariots of Pharaoh. Moses took the wrong turn, and they ended up at the banks of the Red Sea.

Exodus 14:10-12

10 When Pharaoh drew near, the children of Israel lifted their eyes, and behold, the Egyptians marched after them. So they were very afraid, and the children of Israel cried out to the Lord. Then they said to Moses, “Because there were no graves in Egypt, have you taken us away to die in the wilderness? Why have you so dealt with us, to bring us up out of Egypt? Is this not the word that we told you in Egypt, saying, ‘Let us alone that we may serve the Egyptians’? For it would have been better for us to serve the Egyptians than that we should die in the wilderness.”

The Israelites forgot who was with them as a pillar of fire by night, and as a pillar of cloud by day. It was Jesus, the Rock of Ages. The Holy One of Israel. Jehovah Sabaoth, the Man of War.

It is good when we are at the end of our rope. That is when God becomes our God, for by strength, no man can prevail. Then we realise that:

2 Corinthian 12:9

(God’s) grace is sufficient for us, for His strength is made perfect in weakness.”

Jesus says:

Luke 18:27

“The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.”

What did the God of the impossible do for Israel in their hour of need? He sent His word and delivered them from their destruction.

Moses said to the people:

Exodus 14:13-14

“Do not be afraid. Stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord, which He will accomplish for you today. For the Egyptians whom you see today, you shall see again, no more, forever. The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.”

Some words in the Bible can drive someone beautifully insane. This is one of them. “The Egyptians whom you see today, you shall see them again, no more, forever.” These are powerful words. They are inspirational words.

Jeremiah 23:29

Does not my word burn like fire?” asks the Lord. “Is it not like a mighty hammer that smashed the rock to pieces?

I don’t know which Egyptians have been following you. But, if you believe the word of God, you will see them again, no more, forever.

Exodus 14:15

The Lord said to Moses, Tell the children of Israel to go forward.

Go forward to where? Go into the Red Sea and start swimming? Jesus said to Martha:

John 11:40

If you would believe, you would see the glory of God.”

Moses stretched forth his rod, and, wonders of wonders, the Red Sea parted. And the children of Israel walked on dry ground through the midst of the sea.

Hallelujah! Glory be to God.

Jesus did another version of this miracle in the New Testament. He did not part the sea. But He fulfilled an Old Testament prophecy that confirms that Jesus is the God of the Old Testament.

Job 9:8

(God) alone spreads out the heavens, and treads on the waves of the sea.

Scientists have confirmed that the universe is expanding. God is, indeed, spreading out the heavens. So, Jesus walked on water. He walked on the waves of the sea.

Back to my original story.

The doctors told Israel Polete that the third baby in the womb of his wife, Jessica, was also a girl. But the God of the impossible said to me: “Ask Israel if he wants God to do the impossible and change the baby from a girl to a boy.”

So I asked Israel: “Do you want God to change the baby from a girl to a boy?”

Israel does not believe this is possible. Instead of answering, he turns to Emmanuel Igein, who also happens to be there at the time. He said: “This father of Abigail has infected me.”

That was a play on the Yoruba word “abi,” which means father of.

Gail for girl, making Abigirl, father of girls. Emmanuel Igein has three daughters.

So, I said, “Let us pray, and God will turn the baby from a girl to a boy.” But Emmanuel was offended and refused to join in the prayer.

“How can Israel say such nonsense?” He complained and walked out.

I prayed with Israel and told him, “God has turned your baby girl into a boy.” And when Jessica had the baby, it was a boy. I believe that was why Israel named him Samuel, after Hannah’s miracle child in the Bible..

Now we come to Amaka’s prophecy of last Sunday. Jesus appeared to her in a dream in the form of her late old man. He told her, “Believe what Dr Aribisala tells you.” He then gave her a scripture:

2 Chronicles 20:20

Believe in the Lord your God, and you shall be established; believe His prophets, and you shall prosper.”

Accordingly, Amaka stood before the congregation and announced that God said people in Healing Wings must believe what Dr. Aribisala tells them.

But in the first instance, the dream is about Amaka herself. God was telling Amaka to believe what I told her.

Amaka has two lovely daughters. So, I went to God and told Him to give Amaka and her husband, Samuel, a son.

Then, I raised the matter with apologies at a midnight prayer. I said this couple did not ask me to pray this prayer for them. Nevertheless, I am putting it before the Lord on their behalf. I am asking God to give them a son.

Then I came to church one Sunday, and the Holy Spirit said to me, “Femi, Amaka is pregnant.” I heard Him, and I looked at her but said nothing. Then the next Sunday, in the middle of a message I was preaching, the Holy Spirit said to me again, “Femi, I said Amaka is pregnant.”

So, I stopped the message mid-stream. I apologised to everyone for the interruption. Then I asked Amaka to come out. Then I asked someone to pray for her so she would have a son. I believe it was Aminya Bulus that I called.

But then Amaka said to me, “I am already pregnant.” And that was the confirmation I needed that God had done it. Since God had done the pregnancy, I was convinced that Amaka would have a baby boy. Therefore, I started calling her “A mother in Israel.”

Two weeks ago, at the midweek service, I asked some people to share testimonies about something major God has accomplished because of their faith. When it was Amaka’s turn, she said she would not like to say anything yet. She was still waiting for God to do it. I told the Holy Spirit: “What is wrong with this woman?” Does she belong to the category of people whom Jesus says:

John 4:48

“Unless they see signs and wonders, they will by no means believe.”

When the angel told Zachariah he would have a son in his old age, he did not believe. So, God made him dumb so he would not impede the prophecy with his tongue.

I went to God in prayer. I said, “Please tell Amaka to believe what I have told her. The baby in her womb is a boy.”

That is why God gave Amaka the dream, telling her to believe what I told her.

2 Chronicles: 20:20

Believe in the Lord your God, and you shall be established; believe His prophets, and you shall prosper.”

God is the One;

Isaiah 44:26

Who confirms the word of His servant.

I am a servant of the Almighty.

God says:

Job 22:26-28

(When you) have your delight in the Almighty, and lift up your face to God. You will make your prayer to Him, He will hear you, and you will pay your vows. You will also declare a thing, and it will be established for you.

So, I make these declarations. Amaka Chiedozie, mother in Israel, the baby in your womb is a boy. Aminya Bulus, the baby in your womb is a girl. I also decree that Uzochi Madueke, who has not had a child in 14 years of marriage, will have twins.

The zeal of the Lord of Hosts will perform all this.

[email protected]; www.femiaribisala.com