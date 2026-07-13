The police have intercepted 82 vehicles over alleged violations of registration number plates or tinted glass traffic regulations.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

He said the interceptions were made under an operation enforcing restrictions on vehicles without registration plates, those with defaced or obscured number plates, and vehicles fitted with tinted glass, contrary to the provisions of the Road Traffic Act and other relevant regulations.

Mr Abiodun said the enforcement exercise commenced on 26 June as part of measures to strengthen internal security, curb vehicle-related crimes, improve vehicle identification, and ensure compliance with traffic laws.

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He explained that the operation was designed to deny criminal elements the opportunity to exploit unregistered or concealed vehicles in carrying out unlawful activities.

According to him, vehicles found to be in violation of the law after screening were subjected to further investigation and subsequently arraigned before competent courts for prosecution.

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The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adamu Abdullahi, said the exercise was aimed at enhancing public safety and not to inconvenience law-abiding citizens.

He noted that vehicle registration serves purposes beyond identification, describing it as a critical tool for intelligence gathering, crime investigation, and the prompt tracing of vehicles used in criminal activities.

Mr Abdullahi reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and urged residents to cooperate with the police, assuring that the enforcement exercise would continue as part of efforts to strengthen security across Niger State.