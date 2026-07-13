Nigerian students achieved an impressive performance at the 2026 TeenEagle Global Finals in the United Kingdom, securing multiple medals. The competition, which took place at the University of Surrey from 21 to 28 June, provided a platform for students from diverse backgrounds to demonstrate their proficiency in English, critical thinking, public speaking, and spelling, whilst promoting cultural exchange and international collaboration.

Winners

Among the Nigerian participants, Chioma Ezedimbu secured a silver medal in Productive Skills and a bronze medal in Receptive Skills. Amarachi Orji earned a gold medal in Productive Skills and a bronze medal in Receptive Skills, whilst Kassandra Chimziterem achieved gold medals in both the Productive and Receptive Skills categories.

About the competition

The Global Finals are hosted by Teen Eagle, a London-based organisation dedicated to using English language competitions to foster a shared sense of identity among students. The organisation notes that it also prioritises promoting diversity and creative, out-of-the-box thinking.