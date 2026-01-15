The journey of the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 ended in the cruellest fashion on Wednesday night, as Nigeria succumbed to a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final.

After 120 tense, goalless minutes, in which Morocco enjoyed slight territorial dominance without finding a breakthrough, the contest was decided from twelve yards. Despite heroics from Stanley Nwabali, Nigeria ultimately fell short as missed penalties from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi sealed the Super Eagles’ fate.

Nwabali had earlier given Nigeria hope by saving Morocco’s second kick from Hamza Igamane, but the Super Eagles were unable to capitalise, bringing an agonising end to a campaign that had reignited belief back home.

Below, PREMIUM TIMES rates the performances of the Super Eagles players on a night defined by resilience, exhaustion, and fine margins.

Super Eagles player ratings vs Morocco

Stanley Nwabali – 7.5/10

This was Nwabali’s busiest outing at AFCON 2025, and he rose to the occasion. The Chippa United goalkeeper made five strong saves, commanded his area confidently, and showed excellent understanding with his defenders. His penalty save capped an assured display.

However, his distribution was inconsistent, with a few rushed clearances gifting Morocco possession and inviting pressure.

Calvin Bassey – 8/10

Nigeria’s standout performer on the night. Calvin Bassey was immense; dominant in duels, composed in tackles, and physically overwhelming. He committed just two fouls, and even the yellow card he received appeared harsh.

The Fulham defender was arguably Nigeria’s best player, unplayable for long stretches.

Semi Ajayi – 7.5/10

A solid and composed display from Semi Ajayi. He partnered well with Bassey and used the ball intelligently.

An early misplaced pass that nearly gifted Ismael Saibari a chance could have proved costly, but Ajayi recovered superbly and did not allow it to affect his performance.

Bruno Onyemaechi – 7.7/10

Up against the double threat of Brahim Díaz and Achraf Hakimi, Onyemaechi stood tall. He neutralised his flank effectively, limiting the influence of both players.

His night was cruelly defined by the missed penalty that condemned Nigeria, overshadowing what was otherwise an excellent defensive performance.

Bright Osayi-Samuel – 7.5/10

The Birmingham City man endured relentless pressure but handled it admirably. While he was beaten on a few occasions, his overall defensive effort was impressive.

Osayi-Samuel also showed intent going forward, though Nigeria’s attackers failed to consistently link up in the final third.

Raphael Onyedika – 6.5/10

This was a chance for Raphael Onyedika to stake a claim as Nigeria’s first-choice defensive midfielder in the absence of Wilfred Ndidi.

His passing range and forward balls stood out, but he was caught in possession too often. The performance is unlikely to ease calls for Ndidi’s return to the starting XI.

Frank Onyeka – 6.7/10

Relentless as ever, Frank Onyeka covered every blade of grass. His work rate, pressing, and willingness to support attacks were commendable.

That said, his passing let him down at key moments, disrupting Nigeria’s rhythm in midfield.

Alex Iwobi – 6.5/10

Expected to dictate play, Alex Iwobi struggled to find space against a disciplined Moroccan backline. He couldn’t quite pull the strings as he had earlier in the tournament.

Nonetheless, his defensive contribution and work off the ball were significant.

Ademola Lookman – 6.0/10

A largely quiet night for Ademola Lookman. He tested the Moroccan goalkeeper early, but his influence faded as the game wore on.

There were moments when quicker decision-making could have benefitted Nigeria, but they never materialised.

Akor Adams – 5.5/10

A frustrating outing for Akor Adams. He struggled to retain possession, failed to impose himself physically, and was largely anonymous for long periods.

Victor Osimhen – 6.5/10

The Galatasaray striker endured a bruising night. Victor Osimhen was aggressively closed down whenever he got near the ball, limiting his chances.

Still, his work rate, pressing, and leadership stood out, embodying the Super Eagles’ fighting spirit until the final whistle.

Substitutes

Moses Simon

Came on with drive and energy late in the game but couldn’t change the course of the game despite his best efforts on the night.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Came on in the extra time and struggled to have any meaningful impact on the game.

P. Onuachu N/A

Samuel Chukwueze N/A

Final Word

Nigeria exit AFCON 2025 with pride but palpable pain. Eliminated by the finest of margins, the Super Eagles showed resilience, tactical maturity, and belief; qualities that suggest this generation is closer to continental dominance than the scoreline suggests.