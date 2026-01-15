The chase for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title will stretch beyond 2026 for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, after their agonising semi-final defeat to hosts Atlas Lions of Morocco in Rabat on Wednesday night.

At the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Morocco controlled the rhythm, monopolised possession, and created the clearer openings. Nigeria, by contrast, managed just one attempt on goal, a first-half effort from Ademola Lookman.

Yet, despite being second-best for long spells, Nigeria stayed alive, thanks almost entirely to Stanley Nwabali. The Chippa United goalkeeper was repeatedly called into action, helping the Super Eagles through regulation time, extra time, and eventually into a penalty shootout.

Nwabali even tilted the scales briefly, denying Hamza Igamane from twelve yards. But the margins were cruel. Missed penalties from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi sealed Nigeria’s fate and consigned Eric Chelle’s side to a third-place playoff against Egypt.

For a team that arrived in Morocco chasing redemption after missing out on the 2026 World Cup, the defeat was both sobering and revealing.

Five takeaways from Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 loss to Morocco

After a frustrating night against the host nation, Premium Times highlights the defining talking points from Rabat.

Calvin Bassey: A colossal Performance, even in defeat

If Nigeria left Rabat with one undeniable positive, it was Calvin Bassey.

After turbulent spells at Rangers and Ajax, Bassey’s resurgence at Fulham has been emphatic. He now looks not just comfortable, but commanding, arguably one of the finest centre-backs in England, and increasingly, the world.

Against Morocco, Bassey won every duel, often against strikers taller than himself. His concentration never dipped, his physicality was controlled, and his composure on the ball was vital as Nigeria absorbed pressure.

Although the Super Eagles kept a clean sheet, the scoreline could have been far worse without him. His suspension means he will miss the third-place match against Egypt; a loss Eric Chelle will feel deeply.

Chelle’s in-game blind spot returns

There is no doubt that Eric Chelle has transformed Nigeria’s identity. Under him, the Super Eagles have a clear structure, intent, and a well-defined attacking philosophy. But once again, his biggest weakness resurfaced: in-game management.

Morocco’s coach, Walid Regragui, identified Alex Iwobi as Nigeria’s creative artery and suffocated him with double-marking.

Iwobi still found a few passes, but nowhere near enough. Coming into the semi-final, he averaged 15 line-breaking passes per game at AFCON 2025. Against Morocco, he managed just three.

Yet Chelle made no tactical adjustment. No substitution altered Nigeria’s build-up. No structural tweak freed Iwobi. Nigeria sat deep for 90 minutes, created a single chance, and hoped endurance would be enough.

The parallels were unsettling. Just weeks earlier, Nigeria had failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a penalty shootout loss to DR Congo. In Rabat, almost nothing had changed.

Onyemaechi and Osayi-Samuel: Discipline on the flanks

By the tenth minute, it was clear Nigeria could not match Morocco stride-for-stride in open transitions. The response was tactical discipline.

On the left, Bruno Onyemaechi faced the relentless pairing of Brahim Díaz and Achraf Hakimi. On the right, Bright Osayi-Samuel was tasked with containing Abde Ezzalzouli and Nassir Mazraoui.

The brief was simple: protect the flanks at all costs. For 120 minutes, they executed it superbly. Neither Hakimi nor Brahim Díaz registered an effort on target; a remarkable feat given Morocco’s attacking pedigree.

Chukwueze and a Penalty Lost Before It Was Taken

Penalty shootouts reward conviction. Samuel Chukwueze showed none.

Morocco’s goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, is a specialist. From Sevilla to continental finals to Saudi Arabia, the 34-year-old has built a career on shootout dominance.

Chukwueze knew this. He had faced Bounou five times previously during his Villarreal days. Yet he ambled forward and struck a tame penalty;,the weakest of the night.

Players miss penalties. That happens. But this miss felt inevitable. The body language was wrong. The intent was absent.

Chukwueze did not lose the penalty when Bounou saved it. He lost it the moment he walked up to take it.

A refereeing display that hurt Nigeria

Nigeria’s shortcomings were real, but so too was the officiating.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea delivered a performance that disrupted any chance of Nigerian rhythm. The most baffling moment came when Calvin Bassey was booked for a supposed foul on Brahim Díaz, despite replays showing the Moroccan winger pulling Bassey’s shirt.

It did not stop there. Several borderline decisions went Morocco’s way, stifling Nigeria’s attempts to build momentum.

While refereeing alone did not decide the outcome, such bias-laden performances undermine the integrity of games at this level and deserve scrutiny, as well as consequences.

Final Reflection

AFCON 2025 ends for Nigeria not with humiliation, but with hard truths. This squad has talent. It has resilience. It has leaders.

What it still lacks is ruthlessness, on the touchline, in moments of adjustment, and in decisive seconds under pressure.

The fourth AFCON crown remains elusive. The question now is whether the lessons of Rabat will finally be learned, or merely postponed.