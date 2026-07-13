Justice Zaynab Bashir of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has donated a digital learning and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre to Martin Sanda Girls Science College, Paiko, Niger State, to improve digital literacy and expand educational opportunities for girls.

The facility, equipped to support ICT-based teaching and learning, was designed to expose students to digital skills and prepare them for careers in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The intervention also included the renovation of classroom blocks within the school.

Speaking at the project’s inauguration, Justice Bashir said the initiative was her contribution to improving access to quality education for the girl child and to empowering young women with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the modern economy.

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She described education as a transformative tool capable of changing lives and communities, expressing hope that the facility would inspire students to pursue excellence in science, technology and innovation.

She urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the centre by embracing digital learning, innovation and creativity, noting that investing in girls’ education is one of the most effective ways of building stronger families, communities and the nation.

She also encouraged other privileged Nigerians to support public schools and to complement government efforts to expand access to quality education.

The judge thanked Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, for creating an enabling environment for educational development, noting that his administration’s support and commitment to improving public education encouraged her to execute the project.

Inaugurating the ICT centre, Governor Bago commended Justice Bashir, a native of Paiko, for investing in the future of young girls through education.

He described the project as a patriotic gesture that complements the state government’s efforts to modernise public schools and improve access to quality education.

The governor announced that the state government would construct a perimeter fence, a science laboratory, and a sports complex for the school to enhance teaching and learning further.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening science and technology education across Niger State.

Mr Bago also urged parents in Paiko and other communities to encourage their children, particularly girls, to pursue careers in medicine and other health-related professions, saying such investments in human capital would support the state’s long-term healthcare development plans.

Former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, Chairman of Paikoro Local Government Area, Aminu Yandai, and the member representing Paikoro Constituency in the Niger State House of Assembly, Umar Nasir, commended Justice Bashir for the intervention and praised Governor Bago for sustaining investments in education and infrastructure across the state.