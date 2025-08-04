The immediate past Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ude Chukwu, has expressed support for Governor Alex Otti’s re-election in the state.

Mr Chukwu, who served as deputy governor in Abia State under the PDP-led Okezie Ikpeazu administration from 2015 to 2023, said the various landmark achievements in the South-eastern state have earned Governor Otti a chance for reelection.

The former deputy governor spoke while fielding questions from reporters after a closed-door meeting with Mr Otti on Tuesday according to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Ukoha Njoku.

Mr Chukwu is a member of the PDP, while Mr Otti is a member of the Labour Party (LP) under which he won the 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

Sworn in on 29 May 2023, the governor’s first tenure will elapse by 29 May 2027.

There are indications that he will seek reelection, although he has yet to declare his interest.

What the former deputy governor said about Otti

“You see, let me tell you, I’ve gone around Abia state, especially those of us who come from Abia North. You just discovered that the kind of road infrastructure that we have there is unprecedented.

“So, it’s not all about politics, it’s not. No propaganda about it. The truth must be told. There is a remarkable improvement,” Mr Chukwu said.

Continuing, the former deputy governor said: “You discover that virtually everything that he’s doing, he’s been very, very intentional about everything. Is it in terms of road infrastructure? Is it on healthcare? Is it in sports? (Otti is) very, very intentional.

“Going by what he ( Otti) has done so far, you will discover that without mincing words, he has earned himself another tenure.”

Mr Chukwu said “the infrastructural revolution” of Mr Otti’s government across the state, including Abia North, Aba and Umuahia, was unprecedented.

He said residents of Abia State have not witnessed the level of cleanliness and development being championed by the present administration.

“Even if you move around Aba, move around Umuahia, the level of cleanliness is such that we have not witnessed before,” he stated.

The PDP chieftain, a former speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, said the visit was to appreciate Mr Otti’s “giant strides” across the state, adding that the governor has been intentional in all he has done in road infrastructure, education, health, and sports development

The former deputy governor assured Mr Otti of the support of “Abia stakeholders and statesmen” for his administration in the state.

“So, we just came to commend him (Otti) and to appreciate him and let him know that all hands are on deck to support him, looking at all that he has been able to do within just two years.”

Joining ADC?

Last month, leading opposition politicians adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their platform for the 2027 general election.

The LP appears to be in alignment with the coalition with the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, confirming he has joined the coalition.

On the possibility of joining the coalition, Mr Chukwu said he would make an announcement on his political future as soon as he reached a conclusion.

“They are doing realignments; it’s also likely that some of us will also join them in doing realignments.

“If I’m going to do that (join coalition), I will invite all of you (reporters) to be part of what will happen, maybe soonest,” he stated.