Ademola Lookman, the reigning African Footballer of the Year and the hat-trick hero of the 2024 UEFA Europa League final, has publicly accused Atalanta of breaking transfer promises, revealing he has formally submitted a request to leave the Serie A club.

In a searing personal statement released on Sunday, Lookman said he remained loyal through multiple windows, only to face what he described as “poor treatment” and a breach of verbal commitments made by the club’s leadership.

“I’ve given absolutely everything. Not just as a footballer, but as a person,” the 27-year-old wrote. “I’ve always worn the shirt with pride and tried to represent this club and the city of Bergamo with heart, passion and dedication.”

His words come just months after one of the greatest nights in Atalanta’s history, powered by Lookman’s unforgettable hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final in Dublin. That iconic performance not only earned the club their first-ever European silverware but also established Lookman as one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe.

“That was one of the proudest moments of my career. I still get goosebumps thinking about it,” he recalled.

But behind the scenes, Lookman says cracks have widened. According to him, both he and Atalanta’s hierarchy had long agreed that this summer would be the right time to move on; if a “fair offer” came in. He insists that threshold has now been met, yet the club is digging in.

“There have been numerous clubs that have approached Atalanta in the past, and I have previously always stayed loyal,” he explained.

“However, myself and the ownership of the club have been in agreement that now is the right time, and the club were clear with me that if a fair offer came in, they would allow me to move.

“Despite now receiving an offer in alignment to what I believe had been discussed, sadly the club are blocking the opportunity for reasons I do not understand.”

Lookman said he made the decision to go public only after exhausting private discussions.

“I unfortunately feel there is now little choice,” he wrote. “After many months of broken promises and what I feel has been poor treatment towards me as both a human being and as a professional footballer, sadly, I feel I have no choice but to speak out for what I believe is right.”

A relationship Unravels

Lookman has taken out his grievances with the Italian club on social media He unfollowed Atalanta on Instagram, scrubbed the club’s name from his bio, deleted all Atalanta-related content, including his profile photo, and reportedly missed their pre-season match against former club RB Leipzig in Germany.

The social media purge came in the wake of Atalanta rejecting Inter Milan’s improved €42 million offer (plus €3 million in add-ons) for the Nigerian, having already turned down a €40 million bid.

Despite Lookman and Inter reportedly agreeing on personal terms, Atalanta are said to be unmoved in their €50 million valuation, driven in part by a resale clause agreed with RB Leipzig in 2022. Under that agreement, Leipzig are entitled to 10 per cent of profits up to €20m and 15 per cent of any amount beyond, thus reducing Atalanta’s margin on any deal.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Inter have now paused negotiations and are exploring alternative targets like Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, while Premier League clubs are also keeping close tabs on the situation.

Legacy in limbo

Lookman joined Atalanta in 2022 for €10.8m and has since racked up 52 goals in 118 appearances, becoming the club’s top European scorer and a symbol of their modern ascent under Gian Piero Gasperini.

His hat-trick in the Europa League final ended Bayer Leverkusen’s 51-game unbeaten run and earned Atalanta global acclaim. Lookman’s performances also catapulted Nigeria to the final of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, where he was their top scorer.

Despite the growing rift, Lookman closed his statement with respect for the fans and hope for a peaceful resolution.

“To the fans, the heartbeat of this club, I want to say this: I’m truly sorry it’s come to this. I hope you can understand this incredibly difficult situation. It’s simply about standing up for what I believe is fair and right.

“I hope to work together with the club to find an amicable solution for all parties as soon as possible.”

Whether that solution will come remains unclear. But one thing is certain: Ademola Lookman’s chapter in Bergamo may be closing; quite unfortunately, not with a celebration, but with a statement.