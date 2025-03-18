Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare has expressed his excitement and sense of fulfilment after earning his first call-up to the Super Eagles, describing it as a long-time dream come true.

Arokodare was initially named in the 39-man provisional squad for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. He later secured a spot in the final 23-man squad for the crucial fixtures.

The 24-year-old, currently the leading scorer in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League with 17 goals, was among the early arrivals at the Super Eagles’ training camp in Kigali, Rwanda.

Speaking in an interview with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) TV about his maiden national team call-up, Arokodare shared his emotions:

“First, I was surprised. I felt very honoured to be mentioned among the 39 players; it was quite surprising.

“I knew it was coming because I was doing pretty well, and I was hoping that it would happen. When it did, I felt like a winner already. I already had it at the back of my mind that even if I didn’t make the final 23, I had achieved something. Being in the final 23 made me feel really blessed and very grateful—it means a lot.

“It’s a dream come true. Every footballer wants to play for their country. Watching the Super Eagles as a child and now having the chance to be part of the squad is an incredible feeling.”

Arokodare joins a formidable Super Eagles attacking lineup and will need to showcase his potential to earn his first cap in the green and white jersey.

He is listed alongside top forwards such as Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France), and Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain).

With his impressive club form and determination, Arokodare will be looking to make his mark on the international stage in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

