Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, has restated the commitment of the agency to supporting initiatives that promote tax policy development and build the capacity of tax administrators in the West African sub-region.

Mr Adedeji spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at the opening of the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) Country Correspondents’ conference held at Transcorp Hilton hotel.

He stressed that a well-articulated tax policy would promote economic development through effective revenue mobilisation domestically.

A statement by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS chairman, said Mr Adedeji noted that improved tax revenue through greater efficiency in tax administration would benefit both the countries in the sub-region and their citizens.

“Historically, Nigeria has always been at the forefront of promoting international tax cooperation and has been a key contributor to the development of WATAF, providing technical assistance and capacity-building programmes to member countries.

“Our country has also been at the forefront of promoting regional cooperation in tax administration, recognising the importance of collaboration in addressing common challenges.

“Nigeria remains committed to supporting initiatives that drive tax policy development and capacity-building, not just in Nigeria but across the West African region. We recognise the importance of domestic resource mobilisation in achieving economic development and growth.

“I encourage all participants to actively engage in discussions, leverage this gathering to build stronger professional networks, and commit to implementing the knowledge gained for the betterment of our tax systems,” Adedeji told the participants.

He commended WATAF for providing a platform that fosters collaboration and build capacities of members across the West African sub-region.

Participants for the conference are from Sierra Leone, Ghana, Cote D Ivoire, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Benin, Burkina Faso and the host, Nigeria.

