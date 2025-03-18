Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has sacked two of his special assistants for alleged gross misconduct.
The affected officials are Nnannna Nwangele, the special assistant to the Governor on Airport Security, and Felix Okemini, the senior special assistant to the Governor on Security (Ebonyi North).
The Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, Grace Umezurike announced the sack of the officials in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement ordered the officials to hand over government properties in their possession to the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, not later than 4p.m. today, 18 March 2025.
“The officers should henceforth not be seen anywhere around Government House or participate in any Government activity,” the statement added.
The sack comes less than 24 hours after the governor suspended three commissioners for absenteeism.
The affected commissioners are Solomon Azi (Grants and Donor Agencies), Victor Chukwu (Environment) and Ikeuwa Omebe(Rural Development).
The Commissioners were suspended for a month for being absent without permission during the State Executive Council meeting held on Monday.
