Reports of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa defying his impeachment as speaker dominated today’s headlines.
Mr Obasa has insisted that his removal from office was unconstitutional and that he remains the rightful Speaker.
“Assembly tackles Obasa as ex-speaker faults impeachment denies alleged fraud,” Punch reported.
“I remain speaker, Obasa dares Lagos Assembly,” The Hope reported.
The Independent reported, “Former Lagos speaker faults January 13 impeachment.”
Meanwhile, Tribune reported a “Standoff in Lagos assembly.”
A major headline in The Times newspaper read, “Retired generals responsible for illegal mining, Oshiomhole tells Tinubu.”
“18 killed as petrol tanker explodes in Enugu,” The Nation reported.
“PDP in trouble, Bala Mohammed cries out,” The Sun reported.
Other headlines are: “Northern CAN lauds Tinubu on inclusive governance,” according to The Nation.
Tribune reported that “Another tanker explosion claims many lives.”
“Bauchi Govt tackles Wike for criticising Bala Mohammed,” The Times wrote on its cover page.
“Tinubu orders overhaul of N-Power scheme,” Punch reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
