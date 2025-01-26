‘Blaming Nollywood won’t fix society’ – Charles Inojie

Actor Charles Inojie stated that Nollywood should not be blamed for societal issues like ritual killings and Internet fraud. He explained that movies reflect real-life events and should be seen as exposing, not promoting, such vices. “The fact that those stories exist might as well be an indication that ritual killings for political power, spiritual fortification, and money-making exist in our society,” Inojie said.

The actor questioned why Nollywood is criticised for addressing these issues while they happen in real life. He urged parents to instil in their children the value of dignity in labour instead of celebrating unexplained wealth.

‘Eezee Concept threatened, abused, vowed to destroy my career’ – Mercy Chinwo alleges

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo addressed the ongoing legal battle with her former label boss, Ezekiel ThankGod, also known as EeZee Concept. In a statement released through her lawyers and shared on social media, she claimed that her initial five-year contract signed in 2017 was later altered to reflect a 2019 date. Chinwo alleged that EeZee attempted to extend the contract to 12 years, which she declined, leading to a strained relationship. She accused him of verbal and emotional abuse, stating that he often made threats such as, “I will mess you up, I made you who you are, and I will destroy your career.”

Chinwo further alleged that EeZee misled event organisers about her availability and replaced the original contract with a more extended version that gave him lifetime ownership of her music. She clarified that she is not demanding her music catalogue but wants the first three pages and the execution page of the original 2017 contract released to the public.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama shares cryptic post

Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of socialite Pascal Ogechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest, once again stirred controversy with cryptic posts on her Instagram story. In one of her messages, she warned that since Cubana Chiefpriest has refused to take responsibility for their son, he “should be prepared to bury him.” She noted that he need not worry about attending her burial either, hinting at a troubling state of mind.

In another post, Hellen shared images of sharp objects, suggesting they were enough to “cut the remaining meat,” adding that he should “bury the rest.” She expressed gratitude to those who supported her and those who criticised her, saying this would be her final post.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Marital crisis: ‘Now a free woman’ – Harrysong’s ex-wife, Alexer Peres spills

Singer Harrysong’s ex-wife, Alexer Peres, hinted at officially moving from her marriage to the musician. In a recent Instagram post, she celebrated her decision to embrace freedom, saying, “We move,” while raising a toast to 2025.

Peres previously announced their separation, publicly calling out Harrysong’s faults. She now suggests that the long-awaited moment to move forward has finally come, signalling a fresh start in her life. The estranged couple’s feud started in 2024 when Harrysong accused her of infidelity. He claimed she got pregnant by another man during their marriage, while Alexer accused him of bedwetting and neglecting his duties as a father.

Do2dtun retires after 20 years in radio

Nigerian media personality Oladotun Kayode, known as Do2dtun, announced his departure from radio after two decades in the industry. On January 23, 2025, the popular Cool FM presenter shared the news on his Instagram, revealing that it was time to say goodbye to radio, a profession he has loved for 20 years.

Do2dtun hinted that something big was in the works for him, though he admitted feeling nervous about revealing it. He said, “It’s time to leave what I loved and would always love,” and added, “My next post will be posted with shaky hands.” Fans are eagerly awaiting his next move.

Why I joined politics – Olumide Oworu

Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu revealed that his decision to venture into politics during the 2023 elections was driven by a desire to bring transformative change to Nigeria. In February 2023, Oworu announced his candidacy for the Surulere Constituency 1 seat in the Lagos Assembly under the Labour Party (LP).

However, his political bid stirred conversations online after his name was missing from the electoral commission’s result sheet. Ultimately, his senior colleague, Desmond Elliot, representing the All Progressive Congress (APC), retained the constituency seat.

Davido loses N26m diamond ring in the ocean

Nigerian singer Davido reportedly lost his N26 million customised diamond ring, which he purchased in 2024. According to a conversation shared by his jeweller, Ice By CW, the Grammy-nominated musician revealed that the ring fell off a boat into the ocean while he was in Jamaica. Davido shared that it was his favourite ring, making the loss even more difficult.

Despite his disappointment, Davido wasted no time contacting the jeweller to request a replacement. He expressed willingness to pay for another ring and clarified that he wanted a bigger version of the original design. Fans have since reacted to the loss news, with many offering sympathy and making jokes about it.

‘Men should stop killing women’ – Joke Silva

Veteran actress Joke Silva spoke out against the growing cases of women being killed by their partners over suspected infidelity. She said men who commit such crimes should face life imprisonment and questioned why men are not treated the same way when they cheat.

Silva urged men to walk away from relationships instead of turning violent. She said, “Even if there’s evidence of cheating, why can’t you just carry your bag and leave?” She stressed that the victims are someone’s daughters and mothers and called for stricter laws to stop such crimes.

Jaywon slams Odumodu Blvck over remarks

Nigerian singer Jaywon fired back at rapper Odumodu Blvck following a recent interview where Odumodu mocked Jaywon’s popular song “This Year” and their on-and-off beef. In the interview with Hip TV, Odumodu dismissed Jaywon, claiming that while they were friends, he “wouldn’t hesitate to diss him to stay relevant.”

In response, Jaywon stated in an X post that Odumodu only mentions his name to stay in the spotlight, as none of his other beefs “generate attention.” Jaywon said his comments were not about beef but “simply the truth,” advising Odumodu to focus on his career instead of fixating on him. He also pointed out that Odumodu’s obsession with his song signalled that Jaywon’s relevance endures.

Why I stopped acting in the US – Bukky Wright

Nollywood Actress Bukky Wright recently shared her experiences living abroad and her career switch in the United States. Speaking with Saturday Beats, she revealed that she plans to practice tech and entertainment simultaneously. Despite doubts from many, she is determined to show her mentees that if she can successfully transition, they can, too.

When asked what she missed most about Nigeria, Wright mentioned craving authentic Naija amala and the opportunity to act alongside Nollywood stars. She also assured her fans that she has exciting projects, including “The Return of Omotara Johnson,” and promised she’s back in Nollywood for good. On the secret to her timeless beauty, she joked, “I don’t joke with my beauty sleep.”

Bloody Civilian debunked her lesbian announcement

Nigerian singer Bloody Civilian retracted her earlier statement about being a lesbian. On Saturday, she announced her sexuality on X, saying, “I’m actually a lesbian. Can’t hide it anymore.” The post stirred controversy, with some users attacking her and accusing her of promoting “abnormality” and trying to corrupt young minds. Others speculated that the announcement was a publicity stunt for an upcoming project.

However, hours later, Bloody Civilian took to her page to clarify that she is not a lesbian. She explained that the announcement was part of her participation in an upcoming game show, with the first episode set to air on 7 February.

Bobrisky reacts to Trump’s gender order

Nigerian socialite Bobrisky responded to US President Donald Trump’s executive orders, stating that only two genders exist. During his inauguration speech, Trump declared that the United States acknowledges only male and female genders. Bobrisky, currently abroad, firmly stated that he has undergone everything necessary to transition into a woman. He added that if asked for proof, he would provide evidence of his transition, emphasising his financial stability and ability to afford the costs.

Bobrisky dismissed Trump’s statement, saying, “I don’t have business with Trump.” He further pointed out that despite Trump’s declaration, he has no issue with same-sex marriage, which remains legal in the US. Bobrisky ended by defending his transition.

Asake nominated with Beyoncé for BRIT Awards

Nigerian singer Asake was nominated for Best International Act at the 2025 Brit Awards after a successful year in 2024, which saw the release of his third album, Lungu Boy.

He is the only Nigerian artiste nominated this year and is up against global stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Benson Boone. This is his second nomination, having been shortlisted in 2024. The ceremony will occur on 1 March at the O2 Arena in London, hosted by Jack Whitehall.

How I was kicked out of school over fees as a child — Joeboy

Music star Joeboy recently shared a heartfelt story on a Backstage Banter show, revealing how he was often sent home from school due to unpaid fees. He recounted the embarrassment of being singled out in front of his classmates, which was especially painful when one of the staff would call out his name and his peers would immediately chime in.

This constant humiliation made him “vow never to return to that school.” Reflecting on his experience, Joeboy explained how it motivated him to start his foundation to help children who face similar struggles with paying school fees. His story sparked mixed reactions online, resonating with many who have shared their thoughts.

Seun Kuti slams Africans who relocated abroad over living conditions

Seun Kuti, son of the late Fela Kuti, recently criticised Africans, particularly Nigerians and Ghanaians, who relocated abroad in search of a better life. During an Instagram Live session, the Afrobeat star accused them of being dishonest about the realities of life in foreign countries.

He argued that many Africans living abroad keep their struggles hidden, which he believes creates a false narrative that discourages people back home from staying and facing their challenges. Seun also pointed out that some long-term expatriates have lost touch with their African roots, though he acknowledged that home conditions aren’t necessarily any better.

Tunde Ednut honoured by US county

Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut received a Certificate of Recognition from Prince George’s County, Maryland, on his birthday, 20 January. The certificate honours his unwavering dedication to uplifting and inspiring others, especially within the African diaspora.

The County Council praised the ex-musician for his advocacy work, commitment to justice, and efforts to raise awareness on critical issues. They stated that his influence has positively impacted millions and contributed to community development. Tunde’s birthday celebrations included events across the globe, with a unique indoor gathering for close friends and family.

How I survived South Africa gunshot robbery – DJ Big N

DJ Big N, aka Nonso Ajufo, revealed he was shot during a robbery attack in South Africa on 12 January. The Nigerian DJ affiliated with Mavins stated that he went out with friends to a lounge in Johannesburg, and while en route to another club, they were ambushed at a traffic light by six armed men.

Despite being shot and losing items worth over $114,000, DJ Big N said he managed to escape the attack and was rushed to the hospital. He shared on Instagram that the bullet missed a major artery and bone in his leg, and doctors called him lucky. DJ Big N expressed gratitude for his life, realising that material possessions mean little compared to survival.

Why I prostrated to greet Burna Boy—Slimcase responds to critics

Nigerian singer and hypeman Slimcase responded to critics who criticised him for prostrating to greet Burna Boy, a Grammy Award winner, at the Secret Palace nightclub in Lagos. Despite being older than Burna Boy, Slimcase explained that he showed respect to the Afrobeats star due to “his significant achievements in the music industry,” including Burna’s Grammy win.

He emphasised that “age doesn’t define respect in this case,” as Burna Boy’s accomplishments have made him a prominent figure in the industry. Slimcase, who is 45 years old, further clarified that if younger artistes like Rema were to win a Grammy, he would greet them the same way. He stood by his actions, asserting that it was “a mark of respect” for Burna Boy’s success.

Walk away if marriage isn’t working – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie gave his followers some marital advice, stressing that marriage is “not a do-or-die affair.” He encouraged people to leave a marriage that isn’t working rather than endure an unhappy or harmful relationship.

Yul’s common came after a heartbreaking video of a woman who her husband burned. The actor advised against harming a spouse if infidelity is discovered, whether it’s a man catching his wife with another man or a woman finding her husband with another woman. Yul emphasised that there is “no justification for violence” and suggested “walking away” as the healthier option. However, the controversial actor’s view drew criticisms as netizens referenced the ongoing tensions in his marital life.

Skitmaker Zicsaloma undergoes nose plastic surgery in Turkey

Nigerian skitmaker Zics Aloma, aka Aloma Isaac, underwent nose surgery. He shared the news on Instagram, posting a video documenting his journey.

The clip showed him boarding a flight, arriving in Turkey, checking into his hotel, and attending his surgical appointment at a top hospital in Istanbul. Zics thanked Istanbul Rhinoplasty for giving him his “dream nose” and assured his fans that he was fine. He promised to share the healing process with them in the coming days. His decision has drawn mixed reactions.

Singer Mukaila Senwele dead, buried in Lagos

Omotoso Mukaila Ayinla, the Lagos-based singer better known as Senwele, died on Friday night after complaining of discomfort in his body.

Senwele was famous for his satirical traditional dadakuada music style, a form of Yoruba music originating in Ilorin, Kwara state. The genre is commonly used in comically abusing people.

According to Islamic rites, he was buried on Saturday morning at his family house in Kwara state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

