The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has disowned a group of lawmakers calling for the removal of the Acting National Chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum.

The caucus said the Ikenga Ugochinyere-led group is unknown to parliament and does not represent the views of the caucus in the House.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), Deputy Minority Leader, Ali Madaki (NNPP, Kano), Minority Whip, Ali Isah and George Ozodinobi, (LP, Anambra) on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a press briefing by a group of six PDP lawmakers who threatened to sever ties with their party if Mr Damagum did not resign.

The group, led by Mr Ugochinyere, said it represents about 60 lawmakers on the platform of the PDP in the House. He added that the group is a subset of the minority caucus coalition.

Ugochinyere does not speak for the caucus

In the statement, the caucus condemned the action of Mr Ugochinyere and his colleagues, stating that their demand does not represent the position minority caucus.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press release by the group and to state unequivocally that the minority caucus and PDP Caucus dissociate themselves from the said press statement.

“The said coalition of lawmakers led by Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere is unknown to the parliament and both caucuses condemn in totality the absurd move, the uncouth and unparliamentary language of the group.

“The general public should take note that such a coalition is unknown to parliament and their demands do not represent that of the minority parties.

“The said lawmakers should desist from further misinformation of the public and be more honourable in their conduct.

Proxy battles in the House between Wike and Fubara loyalists

Mr Ugochinyere-led group is loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, while Mr Chinda is a long-time ally of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The supremacy battle between Messrs Wike and Fubara is dividing the opposition in the House. Mr Chinda appears to be bringing the entire minority caucus into the fight.

The minority caucus is made up of the PDP, Labour Party (LP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Young Peoples Party (YPP).

