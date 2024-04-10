President Bola Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman, Ayo Adebanjo, on his birthday.

The president commended Mr Adebanjo for his decades of spirited advocacy for a united and equ

itable Nigeria, as well as for contributions to enriching the national discourse.

President Tinubu wished Mr Adebanjo a happy birthday and prays to God Almighty to grant him many more years in excellent health.

President felicitates Elegushi

President Tinubu has also congratulated Saheed Elegushi (Kusenla III), a traditional ruler, on the occasion of his birthday.

The president joined members of the Elegushi family, friends, well-wishers, and the people of Ikate kingdom in wishing Kabiyesi more years of good health on the throne and purposeful leadership to his people.

The president commended Mr Elegushi for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of his people since his coronation in 2010, and for building constructive relationships across the country that have helped to create a formidable network of support for government programmes and initiatives.

President prayed for God’s unceasing guidance and protection on the royal father as he further advances his services to his community and the nation.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 10, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

