In the UEFA Champions League, the matches provided intense drama, particularly in Paris where Barcelona staged a comeback against PSG, while in Madrid, Borussia Dortmund secured a goal to keep their hopes alive ahead of their home fixture against Atletico Madrid next Tuesday.

The action in Paris

A duel of former Barcelona tacticians unfolded at the Parc des Princes as Luis Enrique’s PSG faced Xavi’s Barcelona. Injuries and suspensions shaped both lineups: Achraf Hakimi was suspended for PSG, while Barcelona started Pedri on the bench and were without Alejandro Balde and Gavi.

The match opened with a flurry of chances. Donnarumma denied Raphinha early, while PSG countered with threats from Lee Kang-in and Marco Asensio. Nuno Mendes cleared Robert Lewandowski’s header off the line, and Donnarumma made a spectacular save to deny Raphinha’s goal-bound shot. Controversy struck in the 29th minute, but VAR overturned a potential penalty against Joao Cancelo, offering Barcelona a crucial lifeline.

Raphinha scored after Donnarumma’s punch didn’t go far and the Brazilian had to adjust to strike home with his right foot.

PSG started the second half on the front foot after Enrique made a change. Bradley Barcola replaced Marco Asensio and three minutes into the second stanza, they were level.

Julian Mbappe’s cross was half-cleared by Ronald Araujo, which was seized on by Ousmane Dembele, who checked onto his left and blasted a fierce shot past Marc-André ter Stegen.

Their second goal followed 82 seconds later as Vitinha strolled into the Barcelona box and steered his effort away from Ter Stegen. PSG were all over Barcelona like a rash but Xavi steadied the ship by sending on Pedri and the young Spaniard showed his class less than two minutes into coming on.

His looped pass was straight at Raphinha, who produced a controlled finish to draw the Catalans level. Another substitute, Andreas Christensen, scored the winner in the 77th minute as Donnarumma hesitated on the line. PSG will rue two chances that hit the crossbar from Barcola and an effort from Dembele.

Atletico start quickly in Madrid

Dortmund were their own worst enemies and gave away the first goal in the fifth after a poor pass from Ian Maatsen. Atletico pounced through Rodrigo De Paul, and he poked home with the opener. It was another giveaway that led to Atletico’s second through Lino in the 33rd minute as the German team continued to try to play out from the back.

Maatsen called Jan Oblak into action with two minutes left on the first half clock as Dortmund finally roused. Sébastien Haller came off the bench on the hour and scored the goal that still gave hope to the Germans in the 81st minute.

