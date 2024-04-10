The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has confirmed that Jnr Pope Odonwodo, who was reportedly involved in a boat mishap, has been resuscitated.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Jnr Pope and four other actors reportedly drowned after their boat capsized in the Anam River while returning from a movie shoot.

Filmmaker Sam Olatunji earlier confirmed the actor’s death on his Instagram page. Also, The Delta State Chairperson of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emma Onyemeziem, confirmed to Vanguard that his remains had been deposited in the morgue.

Mr Rollas, however, confirmed to this newspaper Wednesday night that the actor is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

He said: “It is a miracle. He spent over two hours inside the water.”

The AGN President also confirmed that the actor is alive on his social media.

He wrote: “What God cannot do does not exist. Junior Pope is alive. He is taking treatment in the hospital.”

The 39-year-old actor had earlier shared a video of him and four others on his Instagram page travelling to the movie location on a boat.

He wrote in his caption, “See me lamenting. The risk we take to entertain you: crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket…. Na wahooooo Who does that ??”

His colleagues have taken to different social media platforms to appreciate God for reviving the actor.

