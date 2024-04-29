Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, says the traditional institutions in Nigeria must be strengthened and protected from the influence of elected officials.

Mr Kalu stated this on Saturday during a visit to the palace of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero.

The deputy speaker, in a statement by his spokesperson, Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Sunday, said he planned to engage with the traditional rulers in the ongoing constitutional amendment process and to incorporate the traditional institutions into the document.

Mr Kalu, the chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, said monarchs must have security of office, not guaranteed by the local government chairmen, governors or the president but by the constitution.

“This institution is not as strong as it is supposed to be. The traditional institution must be strengthened, protected and secured. Those who are heading it must feel secure. They must not be at the mercy of the local government chairpersons……… not the security that comes from the state government or the president of the federal government but the constitution.

“That’s why I am one of the advocates of a thorough and adequate recognition of the institution of the traditional rulers in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because you are there, playing a role.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that there is a problem you are helping us to solve by being on the seat. It’s not about the glory that goes with it but the responsibility,” he said.

In his response, Mr Bayero expressed gratitude to the deputy speaker for the visit, describing him as a worthy son of Nigeria.

The emir noted that Mr Kalu’s visit will further strengthen the bonds of national unity and cohesion mostly yearned for by Nigerians.

He also appreciated the deputy speaker for carrying the traditional rulers along in the constitution review process, assuring him that the institution, made up of individuals with invaluable experience, will make their contributions.

Meanwhile, Mr Kalu also visited the palace of the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Bayero, in Kano.

Influence of governors over traditional institutions

Over the past couple of decades, traditional rulers in Nigeria have seen their influence and powers watered down from the height they occupied in the pre-independence era and immediately after independence. The military incursion in 1966 dealt the first blow to the influence of the traditional rulers.

The 1976 local government reforms further stripped traditional rulers of their constitutional role, and the framers of the 1999 constitution did not include the institution in the document.

In the last couple of years, there has been a strong clamour from traditional rulers for their inclusion in the constitution.

In 2019, the monarchs made a strong push for their inclusion in the Constitution. During the last alteration, the traditional rulers, through the Coordinating Committee of the Council, submitted a memorandum to the National Assembly.

In the memorandum, the traditional rulers, among other things, proposed that “the constitution should recognise the chairmen of the states’ Councils of Chiefs as members of the Council of State as it has been in all the Nigerian constitutions.”

However, the lawmakers did not incorporate the recommendations during the last alteration.

In the absence of constitutional roles, traditional rulers are governed by chieftaincy laws in different states. Often, governors use these laws to influence the selection of traditional rulers or even arbitrarily remove them.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State suspended a traditional ruler for conferring a chieftaincy title on a political opponent.

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State dethroned Muhammed Sanusi as the emir of Kano. Many viewed the dethronement as politically motivated.

